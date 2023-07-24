Oppenheimer: The Sex Scene & Hindu Scripture Controversy Explained

In its big Barbenheimer opening weekend, "Oppenheimer" carved through the global box office, with an $180 million in global sales. But not everyone was thrilled with Christopher Nolan's intense biopic of the father of the atomic bomb. One scene in particular has reportedly sparked outrage in India among Hindu nationalists and members of the right-wing Bharatiya Janata Party.

Nolan's filmography is filled with existential dilemmas, meditations on time and memory, and eardrum-bursting scores. They were also, until "Oppenheimer," mostly sexless affairs. But the biopic delves into J. Robert Oppenheimer's (Cillian Murphy) relationship with Jean Tatlock (Florence Pugh), leading Nolan to branch out. The director explained to Insider, "Well, when you look at Oppenheimer's life and you look at his story, that aspect of his life, the aspect of his sexuality, his way with women, the charm that he exuded, it's an essential part of his story."

In the controversial scene, Tatlock interrupts their tryst to leaf through the Bhagavad Gita — a famously normal coitus interlude — and asks Oppenheimer to translate a section, whereupon he delivers his famous line: "Now I am become death, the destroyer of worlds."

For right-wing figures in India, the inclusion of the holy Hindu scripture in a sex scene was considered sacrilege.