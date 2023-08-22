Barbie's Streaming Date Gives Us A Hint About Oppenheimer's

Want to do a "Barbie" and "Oppenheimer" double feature at home? You might have to wait a while.

"Barbenheimer" shows no signs of stopping in its cultural dominance. The box office phenomenon has collectively grossed over $850 million domestically and nearly $2 billion worldwide, making the cinematic twin flames some of the most profitable films this year. Released in late July, both films have proven to be the perfect summer fixtures that studios desperately crave. Even in their fifth week at the box office, both are continuing to make waves. Of course, that momentum will stop sooner or later, especially as the summer movie season wraps up.

Luckily, audiences looking to revisit "Barbenheimer" can do so at home, at least partially. Warner Bros. Pictures and Greta Gerwig's "Barbie" will hit digital store shelves on September 5 2023. Viewers eager to rewatch Margot Robbie's exploits as the iconic doll will be able to do so from home on their favorite PVOD (Premium Video on Demand) platform. This early September release date is in line with Warner Bros. Pictures' exclusive 45 day theatrical window. While it remains to be seen when "Barbie" leaves cinemas for good — it's currently dominating in over 4000 theatres stateside, per The Numbers — audiences don't have to wait long to see the film at home. It's unclear when the film will hit Max, though one can assume that Warner Bros. will try and squeeze out every penny from PVOD before it debuts the project on their homegrown streaming service.

But what about "Oppenheimer"? Unfortunately, it doesn't look like both films will debut on PVOD or streaming on the same day. Seeing as director Christopher Nolan reportedly negotiated a 90 to 120 day exclusive theatrical window for "Oppenheimer" per Variety, it's unlikely that audiences can expect to stream the film soon.