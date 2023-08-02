When Barbie Is Expected To Leave Theaters & When You Can Stream It At Home
As "Barbie," Greta Gerwig's high-minded and fantastically heightened delight, continues to dazzle moviegoers' hearts and minds, it's also charging ahead to be one of the year's biggest box office hits. It's one of just a handful of films released of late that's managed to claim the top spot at the box office beyond its first week or two of release. Given that the movie hit theaters alongside Christopher Nolan's "Oppenheimer," that's a fairly epic achievement, to say the least.
It's tough to say how long "Barbie" will reign as the top moneymaker in theaters, but according to ComingSoon.net, its reign will likely come to a clear end on August 19, 2023. Per the site, that is a potential target date for "Barbie" to leave theaters, though if the movie continues to bring home the Benjamins for Warner Bros., the studio could potentially opt to extend its run. Assuming that date holds, the film's stay in theaters will surprisingly fall short of even one month. But that is, of course, how things are in the streaming age.
The topic of the film's theatrical exit strategy understandably raises the question of exactly when fans will be able to view "Barbie" on a streaming platform. Unfortunately, there's been no official word about when that will happen. But since it's a Warner Bros. release, Max will likely host "Barbie" when that day comes.
You'll likely be able to rent Barbie before it begins playing on streaming platforms proper
Despite not knowing exactly when Warner Bros. intends to debut "Barbie" in streaming land, the studio's recent history may offer insight into the potential timeline. People pointed out the studio dropped their recent horror hit "Evil Dead Rise" on Max roughly two months after it was released. Should Warner Bros. take the same approach with "Barbie," the film would likely not make its streaming debut until late September at the earliest.
If you've been dying to watch "Barbie" but aren't going to make it to the cinema, that might seem like a torturously long wait. But you will almost certainly have another option to catch the film between its theatrical departure and streaming debut. In that potentially month-long window, the film will probably be available to rent or buy through the usual Video On Demand platforms such as iTunes, Prime Video, and Vudu.
There has been no official word from Warner Bros. about when "Barbie" might hit those platforms. For now, it seems your best bet for enjoying Greta Gerwig's wildly stylized and fiercely insightful fantasy farce is on the big screen. But, if you can hold out a little longer, opportunities to see the film at home will present themselves soon. So keep those neon-tinged roller blades handy, folks.