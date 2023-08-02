When Barbie Is Expected To Leave Theaters & When You Can Stream It At Home

As "Barbie," Greta Gerwig's high-minded and fantastically heightened delight, continues to dazzle moviegoers' hearts and minds, it's also charging ahead to be one of the year's biggest box office hits. It's one of just a handful of films released of late that's managed to claim the top spot at the box office beyond its first week or two of release. Given that the movie hit theaters alongside Christopher Nolan's "Oppenheimer," that's a fairly epic achievement, to say the least.

It's tough to say how long "Barbie" will reign as the top moneymaker in theaters, but according to ComingSoon.net, its reign will likely come to a clear end on August 19, 2023. Per the site, that is a potential target date for "Barbie" to leave theaters, though if the movie continues to bring home the Benjamins for Warner Bros., the studio could potentially opt to extend its run. Assuming that date holds, the film's stay in theaters will surprisingly fall short of even one month. But that is, of course, how things are in the streaming age.

The topic of the film's theatrical exit strategy understandably raises the question of exactly when fans will be able to view "Barbie" on a streaming platform. Unfortunately, there's been no official word about when that will happen. But since it's a Warner Bros. release, Max will likely host "Barbie" when that day comes.