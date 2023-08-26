Attack On Titan: What Was The Point Of Sasha's Death?

Though "Attack on Titan" is already plenty grim and dark from the start, as a series, it only gets progressively heavier as the story continues. From the conspiracy that leads to the rise of the titans on Paradis in the first place to the relatable reasons why Reiner Braun (Yoshimasa Hosoya/Robert McCollum) and Annie Leonhart (Yu Shimamura/Lauren Landa) betray humanity, few anime have had the gall to be as unflinching and morally gray in their storytelling.

Still, one of the biggest pivots in "Attack on Titan" is the death of Sasha Braus (Yu Kobayashi/Ashly Burch) in The Final Season. Long known as a bright light of hope and humor throughout the series, Sasha is one of the only characters who bring legitimate joy and happiness into the Scout Corps. However, one Redditor questioned the purpose of Sasha's "Attack on Titan" death on the r/attackontitan subreddit. "The death contributed nothing to the story and was really rushed," they wrote, suggesting Sasha was killed just for shock value.

u/SnooRobots281 immediately laid out some points to the contrary, though, explaining how important and meaningful Sasha's death really was. "Gabi's whole character arc is contingent on Sasha's death," they said.