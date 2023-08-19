Attack On Titan: Why Did Annie Betray Humanity? Here's The Heartbreaking Reason

While "Attack on Titan" starts out with a pretty clear emphasis on which side is good and which is evil, as the series goes on, the waters become increasingly muddied. Case in point, the titan shifters who attack Paradis are originally thought to be the villains of the series. This all changes, though, as we learn of their tragic backstories and the ways that their own society placed them in this position in the first place.

Annie Leonheart's (Yu Shimamura-Lauren Landa) case is especially tragic. Having grown up in Marley among the fenced-in ghettos of the Eldian people, Annie's only chance at a better life was to become a Warrior. Her father abused her heavily as a child in hopes of helping her attain the top rank and join the Marleyan forces as a titan shifter. The side effect of this is that Annie grows cold and despondent.

In this way, Annie isn't so much a traitor to humanity in "Attack on Titan" but is more of a traitor to her friends in the walled cities of Paradis. Annie, Reiner (Yoshimasa Hosoya-Rob McCollum), and Bertholdt (Tomohisa Hashizume-David Matranga) all volunteered for the Warrior program before they came to Paradis, but the way they pretended to be from the area led to the Scouts branding them as traitors.