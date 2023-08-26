Criminal Minds: The Offensive Spencer Reid Line That Aged Horribly

The following article includes discussions of an unacceptable term for those with special needs.

"Criminal Minds," CBS' psychology-oriented police procedural that made the switch to Paramount+ for Season 16 onward, was first released in 2005. And, like all things that wish to thrive in modern media, the series adapted over time, but it began in a place where writers were allowed to write some questionable things. One such infamous line of dialogue is still drawing attention from disgruntled fans.

In the final moments of Season 2, Episode 8 ("Empty Planet"), Dr. Spencer Reid (Matthew Gray Gubler) plays a card game with Special Agent Jennifer Jareau (A.J. Cook). Very little of the actual game is seen, but it's made clear through their lightly flirtatious banter that J.J. is beating Dr. Reid. As they set up to play another, and perhaps to assuage his bruised ego, Dr. Reid calls J.J. "borderline r***rded."

Earlier this year, in r/criminalminds, a Redditor caught the line, which is said off-camera as the scene transitions to focus on a different set of characters. "I've watched this show [to] completion dozens of times ... How have I never noticed this line ... [It's] so out of character for Reid," they said. "Like he's very obviously autistic coded, they even mention it a few times. He's so amazing and empathetic ... I truly am so confused ... It shows that the writers truly had no idea [what] they were doing. But I'm also surprised MGG agreed to say this line? Yeah, it's 2006, but like it's Reid, and network TV? It was so unnecessary?"