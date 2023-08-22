Why Wednesday's Jenna Ortega Isn't Receiving As Much Praise As The Witcher's Henry Cavill

Netflix has had plenty of popular shows since the streamer began creating its own exclusive content, and the years haven't slowed them down one bit. In the last year alone, Netflix has released Season 1 of "Wednesday," as well as Season 3 of "The Witcher," among many others.

Still, some fans are drawing a connection between these two shows in particular based on what they perceive to be a double standard. As laid out on the r/netflixwitcher subreddit, "I've noticed in media and social media comments and headlines people criticizing Jenna Ortega for getting too involved as an actress in the 'Wednesday' series," u/JackTreeHill1 wrote.

Meanwhile, the user juxtaposed this with how Henry Cavill is seen with regard to "The Witcher." "I've noticed [he] is being idolized (correctly, so the books should be followed) for doing exactly the same thing and having got involved when possible to change scripts and has been vocal about following the source material and being true to the character," they opined. However, not everyone agreed with the Redditor's observation.

u/JilyanJ pushed back against the user's take on the "Wednesday" and "The Witcher" stars. "One is that Henry is [an] established star that's been in [the] business for a long time. Jenna only just had her big break," they said. "And criticizing the show that made you famous is a bad look [...]. The second is that Jenna actually admitted to being almost unprofessional and was much more direct in her criticism."