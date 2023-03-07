Jenna Ortega Reveals That She Continually Rewrote Dialogue On The Set Of Wednesday

When Netflix first released their horror-comedy series "Wednesday" back in November 2022 (a series based on "The Addams Family" and centered around the titular Wednesday Addams), the show turned lead actor Jenna Ortega into a household name overnight. The show itself follows Wednesday's early attempts to fit in at a new school, having been expelled from her previous school for setting a pack of piranhas on the boy's water polo team. Though things take a turn when her inherent psychic powers begin to awaken, connecting her to a mysterious murder in the small town of Jericho, Vermont.

Ortega's performance as the deadpan (and surprisingly mischievous) Wednesday Addams received widespread acclaim from both critics and fans alike, many of whom praised Ortega's updated portrayal of the iconic character and claimed her performance is what carries the entire show. The role earned Ortega a Golden Globe nomination and launched her into veritable Hollywood superstardom, so much so that she was even invited to host an episode of "Saturday Night Live" just a few short months after "Wednesday" exploded in popularity.

Jenna Ortega's incredible performance as "Wednesday" has received an enormous amount of recognition and acclaim from across the industry and has turned the up-and-coming actor into one of the biggest names in all of television. That said, it might still surprise some fans to learn that Ortega's talent in front of the camera extended behind the scenes as well — as she routinely rewrote her own dialogue while on the set.