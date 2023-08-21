Michael Cera's Manager Almost Blew His Barbie Casting As Allan

In Greta Gerwig's summer smash hit "Barbie," Michael Cera plays Allan, the much put-upon doll originally released by Mattel to be a companion for Ken. He's a misfit among the Barbies and Kens of Barbieland, invisible to them all, a fate implied to be the result of the real-world toy's poor sales. Though given little screen time, Allan is a memorable addition to the film, in many ways even more relatable than Ryan Gosling's Ken. But Cera almost missed his shot at getting the role thanks to a risky negotiating tactic from his manager.

Speaking to GQ, Cera explained, "It was, like, kind of very last-minute casting. My manager got a call checking on my availability for it, and he called me, and he said, 'I got a call about this movie. It's the 'Barbie' movie. Greta Gerwig's directing it, and it's filming in London for, you know, four months or something, so I told them you probably wouldn't want to do it because you probably don't want to go to London.' I was like, 'What? What do you mean? Call them back!'"

Cera was understandably vexed. Gerwig's attachment to "Barbie" had elevated the nascent film in public perception from yet another franchise-building attempt to something that now seemed like it had the potential to be the rare corporate film with auteur sensibilities. So, to secure the role, Cera reached out to the director himself.