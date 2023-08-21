Oppenheimer: Cillian Murphy Names The Nolan Film He Would Have Liked To Appear In

After playing supporting roles in five of Christopher Nolan's films, Cillian Murphy finally made it to the top of the writer-director's pecking order with the titular role in the box-office smash "Oppenheimer."

Since Nolan has only directed 12 feature films during his illustrious career, it's quite a feat for Murphy, considering that he's worked with the filmmaker on half of them. Yet while he has accumulated an embarrassment of riches teaming with Nolan on "The Dark Knight" trilogy, "Inception," "Dunkirk" and now "Oppenheimer," Murphy is lamenting over at least one of the director's other films that he wished he'd taken part in.

In an interview with The Independent, Murphy said that he misses the fact that he didn't work on Nolan's sci-fi epic "Interstellar." Released in 2014, "Interstellar" stars Matthew McConaughey and Anne Hathaway as Joseph Cooper and Dr. Amelia Brand, respectively, who lead a small crew on an interstellar mission to find a new home for humans to inhabit since Earth is dying. Unfortunately for Cooper and Brand, the mission's enduring length means they must leave their loved ones behind forever.

"I adore 'Interstellar' just because I find it so emotional," Murphy told The Independent. "I remember seeing it in the cinema when I had little kids. It just had a big impact on me. It broke my heart. I love watching his films when I'm not in them because you don't have to freak out about the size of your ears, or whatever."