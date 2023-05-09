Cillian Murphy Created An 'Electric Atmosphere' When He Tried On The Batsuit For Batman Begins

The acting-directing team of Cillian Murphy and Christopher Nolan is generating intense heat once again with the upcoming biopic "Oppenheimer," a fact-based chronicle of scientist Dr. J. Robert Oppenheimer's fateful path to developing the atomic bomb during World War II. Prior to "Oppenheimer," though, Murphy and Nolan teamed for the hit films "Dunkirk" and "Inception," building on a partnership that began with the filmmaker's DC superhero blockbuster "Batman Begins."

Of course, Murphy starred as the villainous Dr. Jonathan Crane, aka Scarecrow in "Batman Begins," while Christian Bale played the dual role of Batman and Bruce Wayne in the film and its sequels "The Dark Knight," and "The Dark Knight Rises." However, Murphy recalled in an interview with Entertainment Weekly that he was thrilled to even get an audition to play the Caped Crusader, even though he knew from the get-go that Bale had him beat.

"It was clear to me from the beginning that I wasn't Batman material. It felt to me that it was correct and right that it should be Christian Bale for that part," Murphy confessed to EW. "But I remember the buzz of trying on the suit and being directed by [Nolan]. Those tests were high production values."

Even though the role of Batman wasn't in the cards for Murphy, Nolan told EW that there was no doubt that the actor had a certain energy about him when he wore the Batsuit.