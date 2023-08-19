Why Attack On Titan Is Rated TV-MA: A Parent's Guide

In a sea of popular anime series, what makes "Attack on Titan" stand out is its genuine reckoning with violence and how horrific it can often be both for those who commit it and those who have it afflicted upon them. Like with "Game of Thrones," there is no real right side in this morally complex series, just a few opposed groups doing what they think is best based on their limited choices.

The first thing that you'll want to know about "Attack on Titan" and the cruel reality that inspired it, though, is that the titular creatures regularly eat human characters alive in a bloody and gruesome fashion. While you can get a good idea of what this looks like by the end of the first episode, just know that it will also get more grisly as the series goes on, with characters being pulled to pieces or ripped apart by multiple titans.

Even away from the horrific titan battles, the series, again like "Game of Thrones," is often a grim reminder of the terrible things that humans can do to one another when they believe it is in the interest of the greater good. Naturally, this helps to explain why "Attack on Titan" is rated TV-MA and why the recommendations of sites like Common Sense Media suggest that the show is only appropriate for teenagers who are 15 years of age or older.