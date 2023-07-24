Attack On Titan Season 4: Mikasa's Fate Explained

Contains spoilers for the "Attack on Titan" manga

Throughout the vast majority of "Attack on Titan," Mikasa Ackerman (Yui Ishikawa) has devoted her life to protecting her foster brother and lifelong best friend, Eren Yeager (Yuki Kaji) who saved her from a band of human traffickers when she was just nine years old. Unfortunately, the relationship between Eren and Mikasa has taken a dramatic turn throughout the anime's fourth season.

As Eren and his Yeagerists undertake a genocidal war campaign known as the "Rumbling," Mikasa finds herself torn between her love for the man Eren once was and her duty to protect the world from his destruction. Though Mikasa has spent much of Season 4 trying to persuade Eren to back down, she is finally forced to choose a side in "Attack on Titan: The Final Season – Part 3." Having finally accepted the fact that Eren must die in order to save humanity, Mikasa joins the Survey Corps and Warrior Unit Alliance as they embark on a final showdown with Eren and his army. This is the last we've seen of Mikasa in the anime, and until the release of the "Attack on Titan" series finale, there will no doubt be plenty of fans wondering whether or not Mikasa will make it out of this battle in one piece.

Here's everything you need to know about Mikasa's fate in the "Attack on Titan" manga and how it could change during the anime finale.