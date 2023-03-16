Shazam 2's Biggest Failure? Forget The DCU Reboot - It Dropped The Ball By Punting On Mister Mind

Let's face it, this year's slate of DC films feel more like participation badge winners than integral jigsaw pieces of a bigger franchise.

Unless "Shazam: Fury of the Gods" rocks and rolls with audiences in a huge way, it seems fated that Zachary Levi's goofy superhero will be swept away with the rest of the old DCEU, rather than joining the ranks of DCU carryovers like Amanda Waller (Viola Davis). It's a shame, really. Critically, the first "Shazam!" was met with an exceedingly positive reception, earning 90% on Rotten Tomatoes. Putting the "cheese" in "Big Red Cheese," David F. Sandberg's story of a boy getting superpowers to become a big adult hero to the people of Philadelphia was a refreshing pivot away from the DCEU's dark, divisive takes on Superman, Batman, and the "Justice League" of that time.

However, the biggest letdown is that if this Shazam doesn't join the DCU, the first movie's ending tease will forever be remembered as a disappointing non-starter. Because while, yes, "Shazam!" did hint at the existence of Shazam's cold-hearted counterpart Black Adam (even though Dwayne Johnson wanted no part in that), comic book fans know that the most glorious part of the entire movie was that moment in the post-credit stinger which revealed a character so weird, so wacky, so positively bonkers that non-comic readers must've done a double-take.

Remember Dr. Sivana (Mark Strong) etching out absolute jibber-jabber on his prison cell wall, before being interrupted by an unfamiliar visitor, who just happens to be a little green caterpillar with a chest plate and plans for inter-realm domination? Yeah, that's right — remember Mister Mind? Because "Shazam: Fury of the Gods" decided not to make the Mister Mind-focused sequel that we all spent four years hoping for, and that's a genuine bummer.