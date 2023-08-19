Blue Beetle: Who Voices The Scarab Khaji-Da?

Most great heroes of comic book history always have an ally to be the essential bit of backup to save the day. Sometimes, it's another costumed colleague or a guy in a chair, but for Jaime Reyes (Xolo Maridueña), it's a voice inside his head. That's one of the perks of an alien artifact binding to his body and gifting him a bulletproof suit from space, complete with lethal and non-lethal accessories. Hey, if Tony Stark had JARVIS, why can't Jaime have Khaji-Da?

To bring this A.I. online, a specific tone needs to be made to clash and eventually collaborate with the scarab's new wearer. In "Blue Beetle," it's multi-platinum singer Becky G. It's a major component of Jaime's story once things go super-powered. Khaji-Da is as vital to Blue Beetle as Alfred is to Batman or the Venom symbiote is to Eddie Brock — except, with, you know, fewer teeth and not as great a hunger for people.

Speaking about Becky G's inclusion in a film all about Latino representation, director Ángel Manuel Soto told Entertainment Tonight, "She represents a lot to the community, and she is a testimony also of that resilience and being able to represent." Of course, with a star whose voice is so integral to who they are, Soto added, "It was very important to have somebody with that charisma, with that expertise, with that reach to play this world-destroying weapon." Coincidentally, it's not the first time Becky G's been linked to a super suit. She wore one herself as part of one of the most iconic superteams in history.