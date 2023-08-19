Blue Beetle: Who Voices The Scarab Khaji-Da?
Most great heroes of comic book history always have an ally to be the essential bit of backup to save the day. Sometimes, it's another costumed colleague or a guy in a chair, but for Jaime Reyes (Xolo Maridueña), it's a voice inside his head. That's one of the perks of an alien artifact binding to his body and gifting him a bulletproof suit from space, complete with lethal and non-lethal accessories. Hey, if Tony Stark had JARVIS, why can't Jaime have Khaji-Da?
To bring this A.I. online, a specific tone needs to be made to clash and eventually collaborate with the scarab's new wearer. In "Blue Beetle," it's multi-platinum singer Becky G. It's a major component of Jaime's story once things go super-powered. Khaji-Da is as vital to Blue Beetle as Alfred is to Batman or the Venom symbiote is to Eddie Brock — except, with, you know, fewer teeth and not as great a hunger for people.
Speaking about Becky G's inclusion in a film all about Latino representation, director Ángel Manuel Soto told Entertainment Tonight, "She represents a lot to the community, and she is a testimony also of that resilience and being able to represent." Of course, with a star whose voice is so integral to who they are, Soto added, "It was very important to have somebody with that charisma, with that expertise, with that reach to play this world-destroying weapon." Coincidentally, it's not the first time Becky G's been linked to a super suit. She wore one herself as part of one of the most iconic superteams in history.
Becky G has dabbled in alien superpowers before with Power Rangers
While Becky G might be all about blue in DC's latest superhero movie, there was a time in 2017 when she played Trini, aka the Yellow Ranger, in the immensely underappreciated "Power Rangers" film. Marked as one of the few acting roles in her career, Becky G joined the likes of Dacre Montgomery, Naomi Scott, RJ Cyler, and Ludi Lin as the teenagers with attitude. A major and valuable change to Trini's character was revealing that Trini was gay, making her the first LGBTQ+ hero in a decades-spanning franchise.
For the time being, there's no confirmation if the DCU reboot under James Gunn's management will include Blue Beetle. The likes of Black Adam, Henry Cavill's Superman, and, most recently, Wonder Woman have all had their iterations scrapped for what lies ahead. Here's hoping Jaime and Khaji-Da make it through and this unlikely pairing of young hero and alien A.I. keeps going — if only for more awkward conversations ahead.