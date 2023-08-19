See The Walking Dead's Norman Reedus As Ghost Rider In MCU Concept Design

Since "Avengers: Endgame" concluded an era of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, fans have been ready to see other fan-favorite characters jump from comics to live-action as Marvel looks for fresh faces for the MCU. Ghost Rider is at the top, or at least toward it, for most fans who are more than ready for the Spirit of Vengeance to get a proper reboot in the MCU.

Over the years, Ghost Rider has had a few attempts at live-action success, with Nicolas Cage's portrayal of Jonny Blaze being the most well-known. "Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D." featured their own Spirit of Vengeance, with Gabriel Luna bringing Robbie Reyes to life. He's even stated his interest to continue playing Ghost Rider in the MCU, although nothing has come to fruition. While fans would love to see either of those actors return to the role, Norman Reedus has emerged as a popular fan cast for the MCU's Ghost Rider, and after seeing this fanart, we understand the hype.

The art, created by Mizuriau, gives an excellent look at what Reedus could look like as Ghost Rider, depicting the "Walking Dead" star as if he bonded with the demon Zarathos. With only half of his face converting to Ghost Rider, the fanart shows both sides of Reedus' potential Johnny Blaze. Interestingly, the art gives a more realistic take on Ghost Rider's skull, drawing similarities to Two-Face's look in "The Dark Knight." Given Reedus' motorcycle-riding character Daryl Dixon, it's understandable why fans would want to see him add hellish flames to those wheels.