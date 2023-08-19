See The Walking Dead's Norman Reedus As Ghost Rider In MCU Concept Design
Since "Avengers: Endgame" concluded an era of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, fans have been ready to see other fan-favorite characters jump from comics to live-action as Marvel looks for fresh faces for the MCU. Ghost Rider is at the top, or at least toward it, for most fans who are more than ready for the Spirit of Vengeance to get a proper reboot in the MCU.
Over the years, Ghost Rider has had a few attempts at live-action success, with Nicolas Cage's portrayal of Jonny Blaze being the most well-known. "Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D." featured their own Spirit of Vengeance, with Gabriel Luna bringing Robbie Reyes to life. He's even stated his interest to continue playing Ghost Rider in the MCU, although nothing has come to fruition. While fans would love to see either of those actors return to the role, Norman Reedus has emerged as a popular fan cast for the MCU's Ghost Rider, and after seeing this fanart, we understand the hype.
The art, created by Mizuriau, gives an excellent look at what Reedus could look like as Ghost Rider, depicting the "Walking Dead" star as if he bonded with the demon Zarathos. With only half of his face converting to Ghost Rider, the fanart shows both sides of Reedus' potential Johnny Blaze. Interestingly, the art gives a more realistic take on Ghost Rider's skull, drawing similarities to Two-Face's look in "The Dark Knight." Given Reedus' motorcycle-riding character Daryl Dixon, it's understandable why fans would want to see him add hellish flames to those wheels.
Reedus is ready to take on Ghost Rider
Mizuriau gives fans a great look at what Norman Reedus could look like as the Marvel Cinematic Universe's Ghost Rider. As if the art and fan casting weren't perfect enough, Reedus has expressed that he's more than ready to bring Johnny Storm to the MCU, so the ball is in Kevin Feige's court.
It turns out Reedus has heard of this fan cast for a while now, telling Comicbook.com, "That Ghost Rider conversation has been coming up for years, and yeah, tell them to put me in it." While his statement is already music to MCU fans' ears, the actor doubled down on the sentiment, saying he'd love to reunite with his former "Walking Dead" co-star Jon Bernthal in the MCU. Bernthal played Frank Castle in Netflix's "Daredevil," "The Punisher," and is already returning to the role in the MCU with "Daredevil: Born Again." Now, Reedus wants in on the action. "I want a fire skull," he said. "I want my face to turn into a fire skull and whip a chain around. That would be great."
Unfortunately for Reedus, he isn't the only actor gunning for the role of Ghost Rider, as the character has become a hot commodity in the superhero genre. Both Ryan Gosling and Keanu Reeves have previously stated their desire to play the Spirit of Vengeance, but Reedus may have a leg-up on them. "I got 12 [motorcycles]. I'd just pick one," he said in the interview. "I'll do it, yeah." Needless to say, there's no lack of talent for Marvel Studios to choose from regarding Ghost Rider.