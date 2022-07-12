Here's Who Ryan Gosling Really Wants To Play In The MCU

With actors as disparate as Christian Bale and Salma Hayek officially working under the Marvel Cinematic Universe umbrella, it's perhaps unsurprising to learn that Ryan Gosling seems to want a slice of that pie as well.

Recently, Giant Freakin' Robot reported on a tip from an anonymous source who claims that Gosling is getting ready to suit up for the MCU. Furthermore, they speculated that fans who have been clamoring for him to embody a certain character would be getting their wish and that Gosling will be playing a live-action version of Richard Rider, aka Nova. A member of the Nova Corps and New Warriors, Rider is eventually known as Nova, and ends up leading the Guardians of the Galaxy and becomes romantically involved with Namorita. While Rider is currently a gruff and dour type, he was initially introduced as a charismatic and cocky kind of guy, qualities that Gosling has certainly embodied in past performances.

However, Gosling has since commented on the MCU-sized question hanging over his head, and it seems that he has a different hero in mind for his appearance, should he ever be called upon to appear in the franchise.