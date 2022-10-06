We Finally Know Which Marvel Character Keanu Reeves' Younger Self Would Want To Play

Keanu Reeves has been working since the 1980s and, in that time, the actor has racked up over 100 credits, which in and of itself would be considered a successful career (thus far) by many (via IMDb). As further proof of the actor's success, many of those credits are in some of our most iconic and well-known films. To begin with, Reeves has played Neo in "The Matrix" (which has some things you only notice after rewatching the series), and he's portrayed John Wick in, well, the "John Wick" film franchise. Other notable film roles include "Bill & Ted's Excellent Adventure," "Speed," and "The Devil's Advocate."

But, one thing missing from Reeves' resume is a superhero film — in the MCU or the DCU — which has become a bit rare for big-name stars nowadays, as most tend to try their hand at the superhero genre.

Well, as it turns out, there is one Marvel character that Reeves would have liked to play when he was younger. Here's which character Reeves had his eye on in the past.