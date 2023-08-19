Why The Cast Of The Continental: From The World Of John Wick Looks So Familiar

After four increasingly successful theatrical chapters, the "John Wick" franchise is branching out into spin-offs. "Ballerina," starring Ana de Armas, is coming later on, but the first spin-off reaching fans is "The Continental: From the World of John Wick." The streaming series takes place in the 1970s, decades before the events of the first "John Wick" film, and is being billed as "a three-part event." But if the limited run is successful, "The Continental" may return, and there are already preliminary plans in place for a potential second season set in the '80s.

A "John Wick" prequel television show was first teased all the way back in early 2017, before "John Wick: Chapter 2" had even hit theaters. Before "The Continental" became a Peacock original series, it was originally a Starz property. Much has changed since those early days, including an almost complete overhaul of the core creative team from the showrunner on down. Keanu Reeves was initially expected to be involved in the series as both a producer and an actor, reprising his role as John Wick, but he is not involved in the final product whatsoever. Chad Stahelski, the director of all four films to date, was originally slated to direct the pilot episode of "The Continental," but he ended up only serving as an executive producer.

Not a single cast member from the series has been in any of the "John Wick" films, so let's break down all these new faces and figure out why some of them look so familiar.