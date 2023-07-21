The Nun's Bonnie Aarons Is Unrecognizable In The Princess Diaries Films

Bonnie Aarons has been scaring the masses as demonic nun Valak in the universe of "The Conjuring" since 2016, which saw her debut in the sequel film. Her popularity in the world of horror has only continued to grow, with Aarons landing her own spin-off flicks, "The Nun" in 2018 and "The Nun II" in 2023.

Still, even the biggest "Conjuring" fanatics might not realize that, before donning her habit, Aarons was part of their childhoods, having played Baroness Joy von Troken in the classic hit "The Princess Diaries" and its sequel, "The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement," starring Anne Hathaway and Julie Andrews.

Looking at the baroness and the nun, it's almost impossible to believe they're played by the same actor. As the former, Aarons wears glamorous gowns and jewelry and works hard to look the part of a royal. This is quite the contrast to the sinister-looking nun, with her blackened eyes and bloody teeth. Yet at the same time, both roles are villainous. The baroness isn't exactly haunting anybody, but she is wishing for the downfall of Mia Thermopolis (Hathaway) and Queen Clarisse Renaldi (Andrews) so that she can snatch the crown for herself.