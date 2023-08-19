DC Studios, Stop Ignoring Milestone And Greenlight A Static Shock Movie Already

For those who don't know the electric hero already, Virgil Hawkins is a young Black teen who lives in Dakota City — DC's fictional replacement for Detroit, Michigan. He becomes Static through a series of accidents that leads him to be exposed to Quantum Vapor, a biohazardous chemical gas. This gas gives rise to a new wave of metahumans — locally referred to as the Bang Babies. Virgil's new powers conjure and control electricity in almost all of its forms. Static uses these new powers to protect the city he loves so dearly.

Virgil is different than most of DC's younger heroes. How many readers can really relate to Robin's, essentially orphan gymnasts raised by a recluse billionaire? But Virgil has so many familiar kid trials to conquer every day. He goes to school. He has homework. He bickers with his sister and father. He quips a lot and only ever fails to find words when romance is involved. He shares his secrets with his best friend and hides them from everybody else. And, if we're being brutally honest, he's not too great at the whole vigilante thing yet.

Sure, that probably sounds a bit like Jaime Reyes (Xolo Maridueña) in the DCU's new "Blue Beetle" film, but, unless we're forgetting some crucial lore, Virgil isn't rocking a world-ending doomsday AI on his back. (No, seriously, that's what the Blue Beetle's suit is made to do!) Kind of takes Jaime away from being a grounded hero, doesn't it?