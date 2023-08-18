Blue Beetle May Feel A Little TOO Familiar To Fans Of Tobey Maguire's Spider-Man

Contains spoilers for "Blue Beetle"



A brand new bug-based hero has taken to the big screen in the form of Xolo Maridueña's "Blue Beetle." Directed by Angel Manuel Soto, the film focuses on Jamie Reyes, who finds himself infused with a piece of alien gear that puts him on the most wanted list of a highly advanced tech company. From here, Jamie is forced to adapt to his new accessory from outer space, defending himself against an equally advanced foe and the business baddie pulling the strings. The thing is, as with any new costumed crimefighter on the block, there's a high risk of stumbling into similar superhero territory. In the case of "Blue Beetle," for all its effort as an underdog, there is a variety of beats in this blue-tinted tale that get caught in the shadow of the original super bug-based blockbuster, 2002's "Spider-Man" from 2002 and its sequels.

Besides the most obvious shared element being they're really into the bug look, Jamie endures similar obstacles as Tobey Maguire's Peter Parker in his origin story. Not only does he lose a father figure, but the remains of his family are also put in danger following the tragedy, giving him a second wind when the time is right. Admittedly, those points on the superhero checklist might be tolerated for some, but some parts of "Blue Beetle" will get fans' spider senses tingling when they absolutely shouldn't.