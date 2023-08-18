Easter Eggs And Small Details You Missed In Blue Beetle

Contains spoilers for "Blue Beetle"

"Blue Beetle" may not contain many direct references to the larger DC universe, but it still has plenty of Easter eggs and small details that are easy to miss on your first viewing. For the most part, the film's independent nature works to its benefit. With Warner Bros. transitioning from the old DCEU timeline to the new DCU under James Gunn, it makes sense to keep a fresh project like "Blue Beetle" relatively untethered. The character has been confirmed to be a part of the new continuity, but since that doesn't officially start until Gunn's "Superman: Legacy," Jaime Reyes (Xolo Maridueña) is on his own for now. Well, aside from his family, of course.

The story of "Blue Beetle" largely exists in its own bubble. Palmera City, created specifically for the movie, is a universe unto itself, filled with interesting characters and stylish vistas. However, that doesn't mean that "Blue Beetle" doesn't have any larger DC references. Superman and the Flash are both named as comparison points for the original Blue Beetle, Ted Kord, and Batman gets brought up at one stage. There are plenty of little references hidden throughout, both to the "Blue Beetle" comics and non-superhero media. Here are some Easter eggs and small details you may have missed in "Blue Beetle."