Easter Eggs And Small Details You Missed In Blue Beetle
Contains spoilers for "Blue Beetle"
"Blue Beetle" may not contain many direct references to the larger DC universe, but it still has plenty of Easter eggs and small details that are easy to miss on your first viewing. For the most part, the film's independent nature works to its benefit. With Warner Bros. transitioning from the old DCEU timeline to the new DCU under James Gunn, it makes sense to keep a fresh project like "Blue Beetle" relatively untethered. The character has been confirmed to be a part of the new continuity, but since that doesn't officially start until Gunn's "Superman: Legacy," Jaime Reyes (Xolo Maridueña) is on his own for now. Well, aside from his family, of course.
The story of "Blue Beetle" largely exists in its own bubble. Palmera City, created specifically for the movie, is a universe unto itself, filled with interesting characters and stylish vistas. However, that doesn't mean that "Blue Beetle" doesn't have any larger DC references. Superman and the Flash are both named as comparison points for the original Blue Beetle, Ted Kord, and Batman gets brought up at one stage. There are plenty of little references hidden throughout, both to the "Blue Beetle" comics and non-superhero media. Here are some Easter eggs and small details you may have missed in "Blue Beetle."
Conrad Carapax: The Indestructible Man
The first character we see in "Blue Beetle" isn't Jaime or the villain Victoria Kord (Susan Sarandon). It's Conrad Carapax (Raoul Max Trujillo), Victoria's lieutenant and bodyguard who acts as the direct foil to Jaime. It's an interesting choice, making the first face we see be that of a supporting villain, but Carapax ends up being much more central to the overarching themes of the movie. Of course, if you've read the comics, you're already well acquainted with the character.
In the "Blue Beetle" comics, Carapax is known as the Indestructible Man. His mind becomes one with a powerful robot body due to a strange accident, making him a formidable threat to anyone he comes up against. His robot body in the comics is pretty similar to his depiction in the movie when his full O.M.A.C. suit is activated — red in color with angular shoulder plates and a massive helmet with a Y-shaped visor.
Though his story in the "Blue Beetle" movie is quite different, Carapax retains some of his comic book essence. We see how injury after injury in the service of Victoria led to a gradual replacement of his body parts with mechanical augmentations. Slowly, he becomes a full cyborg, always the one who has to sacrifice for the good of Kord Industries. It's a brutal twist on Carapax's comic origin story, but it works well on the big screen.
O.M.A.C.
Carapax isn't the only comic book supervillain to appear in "Blue Beetle." Or, rather, he is — but he's actually a combination of two different characters. In the past, Indestructible Man has been completely separate from OMAC (real name Buddy Blank), the so-called "One Man Army Corps." The acronym has that same meaning in the "Blue Beetle" movie, but it refers instead to a weapon system — an approximation of the Scarab battlesuit exoskeleton that Victoria Kord is attempting to mass-produce for private policing.
The original version of OMAC is just one guy, and he's actually a hero — a superspy of sorts. The name was later applied to a cyber-virus that assimilates subjects into robotic warriors. The acronym came to stand for "Omni-Mind and Community," the name given to this group of enhanced fighters. Controlled by Brother Eye, an artificial intelligence that circles the Earth from space, the OMACs first appeared in 2005's "OMAC Project" #1.
Neither of these versions is really represented in the film, but combining the idea of cyber-assimilation with the backstory of Carapax is a nice fit. Victoria does want to create a whole army of soldiers, which is kind of like the second incarnation from the comics. If nothing else, it's a fun nod to a deep-cut DC character in Buddy Blank, who was created by Jack Kirby and first appeared back in 1974.
Gotham Law
At the beginning of "Blue Beetle," Jaime has just graduated from college, earning a bachelor's degree in pre-law. Because of his family's financial circumstances, continuing his education in law school is out of the question, but we get a small glimpse of what a different future for Jaime might have looked like.
In an early scene, Jaime has a heart-to-heart chat with his father Alberto (Damián Alcázar) in their garden. Alberto points out some plants that he planted with Nana (Adriana Barraza) when Jaime was just a little kid, plants that Nana later salvages to replant at the end of "Blue Beetle." They talk about the journey of life and the importance of family. It's a tender moment and an emotional high point of the film's first half. And, during the whole scene, Jaime is wearing a Gotham Law sweatshirt.
Whether that's his dream law school or just some merch he scored at a college fair is unclear. Regardless, going to law school in Gotham City is a bold move. Sure, you'd get on-the-job experience dealing with the most corrupt criminal community in the world, but is that really worth the danger of, well, living there? It's likely that this detail is just a little Easter egg with no larger narrative significance, but it's cool to picture Jaime in Gotham.
Early superhero movie influences
"Blue Beetle" has become something of a bridge film for DC, the point at which we cross over from the DCEU to James Gunn's all-new DCU. It's an important film in that sense, but it's far from original in terms of its tone: Fans of superhero movies won't fail to notice that "Blue Beetle" has a lot in common with the Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield "Spider-Man" films.
The goofy sequence of Jaime trying to understand his powers, the evil corporation that's creating sci-fi weapons for the military, the scene where a hapless protagonist stumbles into a tech facility by coincidence and walks out with superpowers — it all evokes an earlier era of comic book movie. There's even a moment where Jaime's mask gets ripped just like Peter Parker's in the original "Spider-Man," during his battle with the Green Goblin.
Some moments also evoke more recent superhero fare. The mildly cyberpunk neon aesthetic of Palmera City and the thumping synthwave soundtrack will surely draw comparisons to the "Spider-Verse" films, and Jaime's cosmic dream meeting with his dead father feels directly inspired by "Black Panther." Fortunately, "Blue Beetle" combines all of these disparate elements into a whole that's greater than the sum of its parts. You can easily see the sources of inspiration, but the movie itself feels distinctly like its own thing.
Kord Industries is even worse than you think
It's clear from the start of "Blue Beetle" that Victoria Kord and her company are up to no good. She's such an outlandish, cartoonish villain that she feels ripped from the early 2000s. But even with Susan Sarandon's scenery-munching performance, the true villainy of Kord Industries isn't as front-and-center.
We get all the pieces, but you have to put them together yourself. In an early video montage that plays in the Kord Industries lobby, we see that the company has mining operations in Guatemala. Victoria later mentions that she chose Carapax as her primary O.M.A.C. subject because of his valiance in "anti-communist, counter-terrorist" operations in the same country. By the end of "Blue Beetle," we learn that Carapax was actually abducted as a child and forced into military service after his home was destroyed.
Kord's operations in Guatemala used the guise of liberation to establish a local stake and start plundering natural resources. The Kord real estate signs around the Keys also show how active the company is in pushing out the local Latinx community in Palmera and gentrifying the neighborhood, tripling rent on the Reyes family with full knowledge that they won't be able to pay it. And that's without going into all of Victoria's microaggressions, which just reiterate that she sees the Latinx community as something to be exploited.
The powers of the Scarab
"Blue Beetle" is more show than tell when it comes to explaining the actual powers of the Scarab. Jaime's frantic test sequence, in which he flies into outer space, cuts a bus in half, and blasts two holes in his family home, demonstrates the exosuit's capabilities pretty well. The rest of the movie shows his new powers in combat, such as his ability to conjure weapons from his imagination Green Lantern style, various projectile devices, and deployable shields.
Most of these abilities, like the design of the Blue Beetle suit itself, are ripped straight out of the comics. Blue Beetle's look is incredibly loyal to his incarnation on the page, and details like his dual swords, translucent wings, energy blasters, and healing factor are all key pieces of Jaime's comic book counterpart. Because of the nature of the Scarab, Jaime is kind of a catch-all when it comes to powers, more like Iron Man than the more singular focus of someone like Aquaman or the Flash. But the movie incorporates all of Blue Beetle's different powers and abilities in a cohesive way, making his action scenes in the third act super fun to watch.
Big Belly Burger
One of the smaller DC Easter eggs in "Blue Beetle" is Big Belly Burger, a fictional fast food chain that pops up regularly in the comics and in on-screen adaptations. First introduced in "Adventures of Superman" in the late 1980s, the eatery has been a staple in Man of Steel stories ever since, while also leaking out into other areas of the DC universe. More recently, Big Belly Burger has made numerous appearances in Arrowverse shows like "The Flash," "Supergirl," and "Legends of Tomorrow."
"Blue Beetle" marks the fake brand's debut in a live-action DC movie. A couple of Big Belly Burger ads can be seen around Palmera City, but its biggest part in the story comes when Jaime first acquires the Scarab. When Jenny (Bruna Marquezine) steals it from her aunt's lab, she hides the artifact in a Big Belly Burger takeout box. She gives it to Jaime in that form so that he can safely get it out of the Kord Industries building.
Former Blue Beetles
Blue Beetle is a superhero with a long and storied history. Jaime Reyes may be the latest and most well-known character to use the name, but he's actually the third person to do so in the comics. The first incarnation, Dan Garret, debuted for Fox Comics all the way back in 1939. This early version gained his powers from a special vitamin, and it wasn't until he was relaunched by Charlton Comics as the almost-identically named Dan Garrett that the Scarab — then a magical Egyptian artifact — was introduced. The next character to use the Blue Beetle moniker, Ted Kord, was also introduced by Charlton, but he later became part of the DC mythos. Unlike his predecessor, Kord never bonded with the Scarab, instead using various gadgets to get the job done.
The "Blue Beetle" movie pays tribute to these previous versions of the hero. Ted Kord is hugely important as Victoria's brother and Jenny's father, and we spend a lot of time in his Batcave-esque superhero lair, complete with his old suits. While digging through Ted's old files, Rudy uncovers the previous host of the Scarab, whose name is — you guessed it — Dan Garrett. They even mention Garrett being a professor, which is his job and relationship to Ted in his second comic book incarnation. Like his illustrated counterpart, the film's Ted never uses the Scarab, instead creating his own superhero devices.
Ted Kord's superhero gadgets
While not quite Batman, and made fun of in the movie for that exact reason, Ted Kord was (or is, according to the mid-credits scene that foreshadows his return) clearly an impressive inventor. His old lair is packed to bursting with comics-accurate Blue Beetle suit designs, energy-based weapons created using the Scarab's technology, and various other gizmos. Not only is this aspect of Ted's character true to the comics, but the items themselves include numerous references and Easter eggs.
In his comic book adventures, Ted uses various energy and sonic weapons to fight off bad guys. These devices are represented in the arsenal of gear that the Reyes family uses to free Jaime. However, the biggest Easter egg among Ted's Blue Beetle gear is the Bug, the giant, armored, flying vehicle that Jenny and the family take to Victoria's island fortress. The Bug is a staple of Ted Kord's Blue Beetle, and it features many familiar abilities in the film. From its impenetrable armor and swift flying speed to the external design — a blue scarab shape with six legs and two giant yellow eyes — the movie version is a great match.
Mexican TV classics
Latinx culture and history are hugely important in "Blue Beetle. Director Ángel Manuel Soto, screenwriter Gareth Dunnet-Alcocer, and many members of the cast have spoken in interviews about the importance of representation and authenticity in the project. The support he gets from his family and community is Jaime's true superpowers, and the film also deals heavily with the immigrant experience.
Given that Dunnet-Alcocer was born in Mexico, it shouldn't be surprising that "Blue Beetle" takes the opportunity to reference a few Mexican TV classics. The 1990s telenovela "María la del Barrio" is referenced several times, with Jaime's family jokingly comparing him to the titular protagonist. The original series follows a young woman named María who's taken out of poverty and brought up by a wealthy businessman. In one scene of "Blue Beetle," Nana can even be seen watching the show.
The other Mexican TV show referenced is the 1970s superhero parody comedy "El Chapulín Colorado." The original series follows the adventures of the eponymous hero, whose name translates to either "The Red Grasshopper" or "The Cherry Cricket." Given the show's cultural staying power (an animated version premiered in 2015) and the familiar idea of a colorful, bug-themed superhero, it's a perfect inclusion. Specifically, Uncle Rudy hacks the Kord Industries security cameras, replacing their footage with claymation clips of "El Chapulín Colorado." The "Blue Beetle" post-credits scene features additional footage.
Retro movie references
"Blue Beetle" evokes an older era of action-adventure movies, one where corny lines, goofy gags, and snarling villains reigned supreme. It's a movie that loves being a movie, and as such, it includes a bunch of references to some cinematic greats.
In a nod to "Back to the Future," Jaime calls Uncle Rudy "Mexican Doc Brown," given his penchant for homemade gadgets. Jaime's sister Milagro (Belissa Escobedo) refers to Victoria Kord as "Cruella Kardashian," referencing both the famous reality TV family and "101 Dalmatians." Right before Victoria's soldiers infiltrate the Reyes house, Nana's tea vibrates slightly as the helicopter approaches, evoking the iconic dinosaur stomp shot from "Jurassic Park." Later, during his climactic duel with Jaime, Carapax declares boldly that "There can only be one of us." This may well be a reference to the 1986 fantasy classic "Highlander," which spawned the famous line, "There can only be one."
"Blue Beetle" doesn't stop at classic movie references, either. During his big hallway fight scene in Victoria's island fortress, Jaime spears a lackey with one of his stinger arms and pulls him through the air, shouting "Get over here!" as he does. While not explicit, this is likely a "Mortal Kombat" reference, as beloved character Scorpion always says the same thing after yanking an opponent toward him with his own spear.
The true nature of Khaji-Da
Though "Blue Beetle" spends a lot of time developing Jaime, his family, and Kord Industries, it spends much less time explaining the Scarab itself. We're told that it's some kind of world-destroying weapon, that it's of alien origin, and that the sentience within it is called Khaji-Da (voiced by Becky G). Beyond that, though, no real info is revealed.
If you've read the "Blue Beetle" comics, then you'll know all about the Reach — the alien race of violent conquerors who created and sent the Scarab. You'll also know that Khaji-Da's purpose was to conquer Earth in the name of the Reach. If you're coming to the film more casually, you may have no idea that the device is so sinister, though the few clues we do get point to this fact.
As of now, it's unclear how closely the DCU Scarab will resemble its comic book counterpart in origin and purpose. That will be a subject for the hypothetical sequel to address. However, Jaime's cosmic dream sequence at the end of "Blue Beetle" — an experience that feels altogether too trippy and strange to be just a hallucination — hints at Khaji-Da's greater powers. Is this moment a glimpse of the Scarab's abilities? Will it have some connection to the DCU's version of the Reach? Only time will tell.