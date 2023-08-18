Which Barbie Actress Is 'Strong As A Lioness' In The Burberry Goddess Commercial?
"Barbie" continues to be a cultural boon.
Directed by Greta Gerwig, "Barbie" has proven itself to be a true cultural phenomenon, compelling audiences from around the world to witness a true modern classic. So far, the film has grossed over $1.2 billion at the global box office, making Gerwig the highest-grossing female director of all time. The meta comedy stands out as the second-highest-grossing film of the year, behind "The Super Mario Bros. Movie," and shows no signs of stopping, as viewers continue to revisit the iconic doll's cinematic exploits. What particularly makes the project standout is how diverse and inclusive it is.
In the film, which features Margot Robbie in the lead role as "Stereotypical Barbie," audiences see hundreds of different variations of Barbie and Ken populating Barbieland. Gerwig knows and understands that there are a number of Barbies and Ken out there, which is why it was important to shed light on different variations of the beloved Mattel characters. Stereotypical Barbie is joined by the likes of the Nobel prize-winning Writer Barbie (Alexandra Shipp), the ever-iconic President Barbie (Issa Rae), and the brilliant Dr. Barbie (Hari Nef). And while Gerwig has assembled an all-star cast to populate Barbieland, one rising star who particularly stands out in the film is Emma Mackey, who appears as Physicist Barbie.
The last few years have been kind to Mackey, as the "Barbie" actor has turned into one of Hollywood's most sought-after stars. Now, with "Barbie" on her CV, Mackey's clout seems to know no end. In addition to a number of television and film appearances, fans of the Physicist Barbie star can see her be "strong as a lioness" in the brand-new Burberry Goddess commercial, which is taking the internet by storm.
Emma Mackey headlines the Burberry Goddess campaign
In addition to dominating the big and small screen, Emma Mackey is rounding out her resume as a brand ambassador for the British fashion house Burberry. As a Burberry ambassador, Mackey is headlining a brand-new campaign for the Burberry Goddess fragrance, the fashion house's first refillable bottle. In a press release, per WWD, the "Barbie" star opened up about the fragrance and working with Burberry. "Fragrance has always been a great love of mine, and I am fascinated with the power that scent can have and the way it can immediately transport you to a specific time and place in your life," Mackey said about the scent, which is headlined by notes of vanilla and lavender.
In an advertisement for Burberry Goddess, Mackey can be seen in an open field, where she describes herself as someone who is "strong as a lioness." Viewers see Mackey run through the area, onto rocks, as she's followed by lionesses. "Lionesses represent female unity and strength. They are confident and move together. Much like them, we stand on the shoulders of the women who came before us and those who bolster us throughout our own lives," Mackey added in the press release.
For Mackey, headlining the Burberry Goddess campaign must feel like a career highlight, just like how her "Barbie" experience was. While chatting with Elle UK, Mackey candidly opened up about how eager she was to work with director Greta Gerwig, revealing how she asked her agent for updates regarding her casting everyday. "I learnt so much," Mackey said about working with the Oscar-nominated Gerwig on "Barbie." "It was life-changing. Greta was very clear from the beginning that she wanted us all to feel really beautiful, whatever that meant to us."
Where else have you seen the Burberry Goddess star?
Besides headlining "Barbie" and the recent Burberry Goddess campaign, audiences can find Emma Mackey in a number of other projects. Viewers most likely know Mackey for her performance as Maeve Wiley in Netflix's critically-acclaimed series "Sex Education." The International Emmy-winning series was Mackey's debut role, allowing the French-British actress to step into the limelight.
While "Sex Education" has become a cultural juggernaut and stands out as one of Netflix's most popular shows, Mackey was initially uncertain if she wanted to take on the role of Maeve. "I wasn't sure if I was even going to do it," the "Barbie" star told Elle. "I'd never done [a TV series] before, so it was quite a momentous thing to take on. Luckily, it's been handled really beautifully and has been edited and cast really well." Mackey, alongside the rest of the "Sex Education" cast, will be saying goodbye to the show when it wraps up with Season 4.
Though Mackey is most well-known for playing Maeve, the star has a number of other interesting roles under her belt. In 2022, she joined director Kenneth Branagh in his adaptation of Agatha Christie's "Death on the Nile." Mackey plays Jacqueline de Bellefort in the murder mystery, a role she received considerable praise for. Of course, that wasn't the only 2022 gig that Mackey became known for, as she also headlined the titular character in the critically-acclaimed period drama "Emily." A loose biopic on the "Wuthering Heights" writer Emily Brontë, the film released to critical acclaim when it debuted at the Toronto International Film Festival. While speaking with Glamour, Mackey described working on the period film as an "immersive experience" that took place over six weeks.
Only time will tell what unique roles the Burberry Goddess campaign lead will nab next.