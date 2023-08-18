Which Barbie Actress Is 'Strong As A Lioness' In The Burberry Goddess Commercial?

"Barbie" continues to be a cultural boon.

Directed by Greta Gerwig, "Barbie" has proven itself to be a true cultural phenomenon, compelling audiences from around the world to witness a true modern classic. So far, the film has grossed over $1.2 billion at the global box office, making Gerwig the highest-grossing female director of all time. The meta comedy stands out as the second-highest-grossing film of the year, behind "The Super Mario Bros. Movie," and shows no signs of stopping, as viewers continue to revisit the iconic doll's cinematic exploits. What particularly makes the project standout is how diverse and inclusive it is.

In the film, which features Margot Robbie in the lead role as "Stereotypical Barbie," audiences see hundreds of different variations of Barbie and Ken populating Barbieland. Gerwig knows and understands that there are a number of Barbies and Ken out there, which is why it was important to shed light on different variations of the beloved Mattel characters. Stereotypical Barbie is joined by the likes of the Nobel prize-winning Writer Barbie (Alexandra Shipp), the ever-iconic President Barbie (Issa Rae), and the brilliant Dr. Barbie (Hari Nef). And while Gerwig has assembled an all-star cast to populate Barbieland, one rising star who particularly stands out in the film is Emma Mackey, who appears as Physicist Barbie.



The last few years have been kind to Mackey, as the "Barbie" actor has turned into one of Hollywood's most sought-after stars. Now, with "Barbie" on her CV, Mackey's clout seems to know no end. In addition to a number of television and film appearances, fans of the Physicist Barbie star can see her be "strong as a lioness" in the brand-new Burberry Goddess commercial, which is taking the internet by storm.