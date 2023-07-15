Barbie: The Funny Reason Why An Emma Mackey & Margot Robbie Scene Was Cut
Some celebrities just... really look alike. It happens. Isla Fisher once put Amy Adams' face on her own Christmas cards to see if anybody would notice. Bryce Dallas Howard and Jessica Chastain spend an inordinate amount of time, apparently, reminding people that they're not the other one. If you've ever watched Netflix's original series "Sex Education," you know that star Emma Mackey, who plays Maeve, bears a striking resemblance to "Barbie" star and Academy Award nominee Margot Robbie — and since they both appear in Barbie, the two thought they might be able to make a little joke out of it all.
According to Robbie, though, the joke ended up cut — and here's why. Speaking to Buzzfeed during their patented "puppy interview" alongside her Ken, Ryan Gosling, Robbie said, "I've been getting told for years that I look like the girl from 'Sex Education,' Emma Mackey. And she plays one of the Barbies in the movie, pretty much because Greta [Gerwig, the film's writer-director] and I thought it would be funny."
Gerwig and Robbie even devised a joke built around the pair's similar appearances, but when all was said and done, it just... didn't work. "We were going to do this whole joke about us looking similar ... and once we got all dressed up as our Barbies, we were kind of like, 'We don't actually look that similar.'"
Emma Mackey and Margot Robbie decided they don't really look much like each other
"Like, when she's got her brown hair, and I've got my blonde hair, we don't look that similar," Robbie continued. "So we didn't put that joke in the movie. But when people come up to me and say, 'I loved you in Sex Education,' I just say thank you." She then moved on to the next question alongside Gosling as they both played with puppies.
Mackey's character on "Sex Education," Maeve Wiley, changes up her hair colors a lot throughout the show, and it has to be said that as a blonde, she definitely resembles Robbie. Clearly, though, the joke didn't land on the "Barbie" set because of Mackey's natural hue, so it's probably for the best that they didn't bother forcing it. The question remains, though; who does Mackey play in "Barbie" if she's not there to serve as a Robbie duplicate?
The Barbie movie is still pretty much a mystery
Well, that's the thing — not only do we not know exactly which Barbie Emma Mackey is set to play in "Barbie," but we still know strangely little about the film even as its release inches closer and closer. Gerwig, her co-director and partner Noah Baumbach, and Robbie — who produced the film and oversaw the process closely as well as starring in it — have played things close to the vest, with even trailers for the film remaining largely obtuse.
There is a trailer that outlines the general gist of the movie, which is that Robbie's Barbie falls from grace and ends up traveling from the idyllic, perfect Barbie World to the "real world," where toy executives run to put her back into the box before she causes absolute chaos. Ken also joins her and gets into plenty of trouble on his own, getting arrested alongside Barbie and tormenting a female doctor, among other exploits. Even so, with news of major dance sequences and a whole coterie of Barbies besides Mackey, including Issa Rae, Dua Lipa, and Hari Nef, fans will still have to wait until "Barbie" comes out to see what it's all really about.
Luckily, they won't have to wait long. "Barbie" hits theaters on August 21, 2023.