Barbie: The Funny Reason Why An Emma Mackey & Margot Robbie Scene Was Cut

Some celebrities just... really look alike. It happens. Isla Fisher once put Amy Adams' face on her own Christmas cards to see if anybody would notice. Bryce Dallas Howard and Jessica Chastain spend an inordinate amount of time, apparently, reminding people that they're not the other one. If you've ever watched Netflix's original series "Sex Education," you know that star Emma Mackey, who plays Maeve, bears a striking resemblance to "Barbie" star and Academy Award nominee Margot Robbie — and since they both appear in Barbie, the two thought they might be able to make a little joke out of it all.

According to Robbie, though, the joke ended up cut — and here's why. Speaking to Buzzfeed during their patented "puppy interview" alongside her Ken, Ryan Gosling, Robbie said, "I've been getting told for years that I look like the girl from 'Sex Education,' Emma Mackey. And she plays one of the Barbies in the movie, pretty much because Greta [Gerwig, the film's writer-director] and I thought it would be funny."

Gerwig and Robbie even devised a joke built around the pair's similar appearances, but when all was said and done, it just... didn't work. "We were going to do this whole joke about us looking similar ... and once we got all dressed up as our Barbies, we were kind of like, 'We don't actually look that similar.'"