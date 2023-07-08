Emma Mackey Addresses Emily's Inaccuracies & Bronte Fan Complaints - Who Cares?

Not every biopic needs to be completely faithful to the real historical figure, and frankly, most aren't; filmmakers certainly have a habit of playing with timelines or small details to create a more sensationalized story. Sometimes, that's on purpose — "Dickinson" plays fast and loose with its time period, tossing anachronisms around while Hailee Steinfeld plays the titular poet and rides around in a carriage pulled by Wiz Khalifa's angel of death. Similarly, "Emily," a biopic focusing on Emily Brontë and directed by Frances O'Connor in her debut behind the camera, doesn't stick super closely to Brontë's real life... and according to star Emma Mackey, that's perfectly fine.

"If you wanna watch a documentary about the Brontës, there are loads and they're great. But this is a story and an interpretation," Mackey told Harper's Bazaar. "You just kind of have to roll with it."

Asked about the timeline differences between Brontë's real life and "Emily," Mackey was blunt: "Yeah, but, like, who cares? I get it. I mean, I was the same in the beginning, but in the end, it's, like, 'It's just a story. Can we all just get over ourselves?' The problem is if it was ever pitched and sold as a biopic, that would be the problem ... You just kind of have to roll with it and let it happen to you and just enjoy it in all of its imperfections and all the different rhythms and all of the broad strokes. You need to just follow it. That's the way you can enjoy it."