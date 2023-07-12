Star Wars: A Forgotten Yoda Story May Explain The Big Ahsoka Trailer Plot Hole

A new "Ahsoka" trailer shows that even though the Empire is gone, there are still threats to the galaxy. Fortunately, former Jedi Padawan Ahsoka Tano (Rosario Dawson) is still around to keep those dangers in line, and she has some help from old friends. The upcoming live-action Disney+ series sees Ahsoka team up with her old "Rebels" crew, including Sabine Wren (Natasha Liu Bordizzo), a Mandalorian warrior who may have some secret skills up her sleeve.

At one point in the trailer, Sabine refers to Ahsoka as "master," which would make her Ahsoka's Padawan. This is terminology typically reserved for those in tune with the Force, and until now, Sabine hasn't shown many signs of being Force-sensitive. It could be that Sabine is just having some fun at Ahsoka's expense. But what if she has powers previously undisclosed?

A while back on the "Rebels" subreddit, a user pointed out a scene where Sabine is asked when Ezra will arrive. She says he'll be there shortly, and sure enough, he shows up not too long after. There was no way for her to have known that, so could she have used the Force to find Ezra's whereabouts? Combined with the "Ahsoka" trailer scene, it certainly seems possible, and a little-known Yoda story could hold the key to her Force-sensitivity.