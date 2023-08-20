Why Donald Westfield From Special Ops: Lioness Looks Familiar

Taylor Sheridan is one of the most sought-after television showrunners today, thanks in large part to the runaway success of "Yellowstone" and its spin-off shows, as well as the Sylvester Stallone-led "Tulsa King." You can now find another of his projects on Paramount+, "Special Ops: Lioness," which stars a few well-known names like Zoe Saldana and Nicole Kidman. You will almost definitely notice Michael Kelly popping up here and there as CIA Deputy Director Donald Westfield, and he's someone you may recognize from myriad other works.

"Special Ops: Lioness" follows Joe (Saldana), a CIA agent tasked with training and handling undercover operators overseas. She recruits Force Recon Marine Cruz Manuelos (Laysla De Oliveira) and embeds her into a social group to befriend an asset, all while dealing with the fallout of her previously failed mission and her family, which is falling apart. Kidman plays her boss in the Lioness program, Kaitlyn Meade. And they are both overseen and often reprimanded by Westfield.

Kelly feels pretty familiar with the role, and there is a good reason for it. Over the last three decades, he has played similar roles in TV shows and movies. If you are trying to figure out where you have seen the actor behind Donald Westfield before, here are some of his most prominent roles.