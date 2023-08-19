What The Saved By The Bell Cast Looks Like Today

Although "Saved by the Bell" exploded into one of the most successful teen sitcoms of the 1990s, it started out inauspiciously, beginning life as an earlier show known as "Good Morning, Miss Bliss." This series features several characters that would later transition to "Saved by the Bell," including Zack Morris, Lisa Turtle, and Mr. Belding. They would be joined by a selection of other major figures, ranging from the jock character A.C. Slater to the liberal feminist Jessie Spano, rounding out the cast with a group of six students.

"Saved by the Bell" ran for a total of 86 episodes over four seasons, finally reaching its end in 1993. A few spin-offs and sequel series followed but none of these matched the success of the main series, and the original actors largely moved on to new projects.

Of course, it has now been 30 years since "Saved by the Bell" last aired fresh episodes on our television screens. This begs the following question: What does the cast of the teen sitcom look like now, after all this time?