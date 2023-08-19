What The Saved By The Bell Cast Looks Like Today
Although "Saved by the Bell" exploded into one of the most successful teen sitcoms of the 1990s, it started out inauspiciously, beginning life as an earlier show known as "Good Morning, Miss Bliss." This series features several characters that would later transition to "Saved by the Bell," including Zack Morris, Lisa Turtle, and Mr. Belding. They would be joined by a selection of other major figures, ranging from the jock character A.C. Slater to the liberal feminist Jessie Spano, rounding out the cast with a group of six students.
"Saved by the Bell" ran for a total of 86 episodes over four seasons, finally reaching its end in 1993. A few spin-offs and sequel series followed but none of these matched the success of the main series, and the original actors largely moved on to new projects.
Of course, it has now been 30 years since "Saved by the Bell" last aired fresh episodes on our television screens. This begs the following question: What does the cast of the teen sitcom look like now, after all this time?
Nancy Valen (Nurse Jennifer)
Although Nurse Jennifer only appeared in a single episode of "Saved by the Bell," her arrival at the school proved significant and she played a major part in the plot. Introduced during the Season 2 episode "From Nurse to Worse," the character was portrayed by Nancy Valen. After asking Kelly to be his girlfriend, Zack quickly becomes infatuated with the nurse instead. His friends express their concerns about this and Jennifer takes matters into her own hands to scare Zack off, pretending she loves him madly and wants to have children, while also inventing a fictional short-tempered husband to ensure Zack left her alone in the future.
Immediately after her "Saved by the Bell" role, Valen became a regular member of the cast of "Hull High" and later appeared in two episodes of "Murder, She Wrote," playing different characters. However, she probably remains best remembered for her part in "Baywatch," which cast her as the character Samantha Thomas between 1996 and 1997. In the last few years, Valen has appeared in "Playing with Fire" and "PS After Dark," as well as worked as a writer and producer on various projects.
Bridgette Wilson (Ginger)
The minor character Ginger Baldwin first arrived in the Season 4 episode "The New Girl" and went on to appear in a total of four episodes of the show. She briefly dated Zack, although they had little in common and broke up almost immediately after their first date. Played by Bridgette Wilson, Ginger was something of a stereotypical cheerleader-like character that was perpetuated frequently during the 1980s and 1990s. Ginger came across as kind and pleasant in her few appearances, always seeming to do her best despite clearly not being the most academically gifted.
"Saved by the Bell" actually represented Wilson's screen debut and she starred in the soap opera "Santa Barbara" that same year, appearing in almost 60 episodes between 1992 and 1993. After this, she landed roles in "Murder, She Wrote" and "Last Action Hero" before being cast in "Billy Madison" as Veronica Vaughn, the main love interest of Adam Sandler's character. She followed that with a performance as Sonya Blade in "Mortal Kombat."
Her final onscreen credit came in 2008 in the boxing film "Phantom Punch," although she also reprised her role as Sonya Blade, providing the voice of the fighter for 2019's "Mortal Kombat 11." Wilson retired from acting after she married tennis star Pete Sampras, choosing to concentrate on being a mother so she could spend more time with her family.
Leanna Creel (Tori Scott)
Tori Scott, portrayed by Leanna Creel, joins Bayside High during the final season of "Saved by the Bell" as a temporary replacement for Jessie and Kelly. A very different character compared to the other female members of the main cast, she immediately clashes with Zack due to her tough persona and love of motorcycles. The two eventually begin dating but break up when Zack shows that he doesn't care for her in the same way Tori cares for him. She last appears in "School Song" and the character goes unmentioned again in the final two episodes.
Creel's acting resume is fairly limited. Prior to "Saved by the Bell," she popped up in "Growing Pains," "Parent Trap III," and "Anything But Love," among a few other shows and movies. After her time as Tori ended, Creel was cast in "Freeway" and the television series "One West Waikiki" before portraying Mother in "The Cell" in 2000. This was her final role until 2017, when she guest-starred in a single episode of "Ned and Stacey." But she remains in the business, serving as a producer, director, and screenwriter, while also working as a photographer and managing a film studio that produces lifestyle content.
Ed Alonzo (Max)
Throughout the first two seasons of "Saved by the Bell," Max was a regular fixture of the show. A magician and owner of the cafe known as the Max, a frequent hangout spot and meeting place for students at Bayside High. Played by Ed Alonzo, the character acted as something of a mentor to the youngsters to offer advice while also telling jokes and performing magic tricks for them. After his final appearance in the second season, Max is not seen again, although the cafe continues to be a major location visited by the cast.
Max disappeared from the sitcom after the second season and played no part in any of the subsequent spin-offs and sequels, yet Alonzo reprised the character for the 2020 series. Once again, he played the owner of the cafe that students at Bayside High visit when not in classes. In terms of other screen roles, Alonzo has had brief roles in "Modern Family," "How I Met Your Mother," and "Minx."
Alonzo has earned far more recognition as a comedian and magician than as an actor. He helped create illusions for one of Britney Spears' tours and also collaborated with David Blaine and Michael Jackson. To this day, he tours regularly with his stage show.
Dennis Haskins (Mr. Belding)
Other than the main six kids, Mr. Belding is arguably the only other main character in "Saved by the Bell." The principal of Bayside High, Richard Belding first appeared in "Good Morning, Miss Bliss," and was portrayed by Dennis Haskins throughout the entire run of both shows, as well as several sequel series and reboots. Despite his status as an authoritative figure, Mr. Belding clearly cares about his students and feels deep affection for Zack in particular — even though the two spar frequently. He even goes on to name his own son Zack after the student helped deliver the baby when Mr. Belding and his wife became trapped in an elevator.
Long before "Saved by the Bell," Haskins appeared in television series such as "The Dukes of Hazzard" and "The Twilight Zone." The sitcom marked his first regular role and made him a familiar face. Interestingly, he auditioned seven times before landing his role as Belding.
Haskins returned for "Saved by the Bell: The New Class" and was a regular on both "Acting School Academy" and "Men of a Certain Age" but has mainly popped up in TV guest roles since then. He has also enjoyed a moderately successful music career, releasing several singles and albums over the years.
Lark Voorhies (Lisa Turtle)
Lark Voorhies' character Lisa Turtle stands out among the rest of the "Saved by the Bell" characters, as she notably hails from a well-off background (both parents are successful doctors). She is also the only of the main characters who never engaged in a serious romance. Interested in fashion and the high life, Lisa regularly appears wearing designer clothes and occasionally looks down on her classmates. A close friend of the other major characters, Lisa must put up with the constant attention of Screech, turning him down dozens of times when he asks for a date.
In many respects, Voorhies owes her success to "Saved by the Bell" and "Good Morning, Miss Bliss," as these two shows marked her first major television jobs. Around the same time, she guest starred in "The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air" and "Martin" before becoming a regular in the soap opera "Days of Our Lives" (1993-1994) and "The Bold and the Beautiful." Voorhies later also landed roles in "In the House" and "Robot Chicken" but had largely stopped acting, due in part to her religious beliefs. Yet, she did return for the 2020 "Saved by the Bell" series, appearing in three episodes.
Elizabeth Berkley (Jessie Spano)
Jessie Spano is another "Saved by the Bell" main character. Elizabeth Berkley portrays the socially conscious and thoughtful character. Jessie continually showcases her intelligence, being the smartest of the main group, and is a strong supporter of feminism. This often puts her into conflict with her best friend Zack but the two share a deep relationship. She eventually dates A.C. Slater.
Berkley didn't return for "Saved by the Bell: The College Years" but dropped in briefly during "Saved by the Bell: Wedding in Las Vegas" to play Jessie as a bridesmaid at Zack and Kelly's wedding. However, she did reprise her part in the 2020 reboot as a member of the main cast, with Jessie graduating to school counselor at Bayside High. She continued as Jessie until the show's cancellation at the end of Season 2.
In 1995, Berkley starred in the infamous film "Showgirls" and then went on to appear in both "The First Wives Club" and "Roger Dodger." She also received widespread praise for her performance in the dark comedy play "Hurlyburly" and recurred on "CSI: Miami." Outside of acting, Berkley worked on several projects under the "Ask-Elizabeth" name, including a website, television series, and book aimed at helping teenage girls deal with problems associated with growing into adults.
Mario Lopez (A.C. Slater)
Mario Lopez didn't appear in "Good Morning, Miss Bliss," like some of his "Saved by the Bell" co-stars. The son of an Army major, Slater's backstory saw him transfer to schools around the world as his father was often stationed abroad. He finally settles down at Bayside High, establishing himself as the star student and athlete, excelling at both football and wrestling. He initially found his relationship with Zack strained, with the two developing a rivalry as they both tried to date Kelly. Slater ultimately embarked on an on-again, off-again relationship with Jessie and became one of Zack's closest friends.
Lopez had already appeared in a number of television series before "Saved by the Bell," among them "Simon & Simon" and "The Golden Girls." He went on to star in "Saved by the Bell: The College Years" and guest star in "Saved by the Bell: The New Class." For the 2020 reboot of the sitcom, he joined the main cast, with Slater employed as Bayside High's gym teacher.
Although Lopez continued to act, with roles in "Pacific Blue" and "The Bold and the Beautiful," he is probably best known these days for his non-acting television appearances. He chased the Mirror Ball on "Dancing with the Stars" in 2006 and has hosted a variety of shows, including "The X Factor" and "Access Hollywood."
Dustin Diamond (Samuel Screech Powers)
Samuel Powers — known almost exclusively as Screech by his friends and fellow students — ranked among the most prominent "Saved by the Bell" characters. The best friend of Zack and longtime admirer of Lisa, Screech is a stereotypical nerd who loves geek culture and shows an interest in robotics. Portrayed by Dustin Diamond, he is an academic student who often rivals Jessie in terms of intelligence but possesses little in the way of common sense and often finds himself struggling in social situations. A regular sidekick to Zack and partner in Zack's schemes, Screech is usually the reason they fail — as he inadvertently ruins the plans before they come to fruition.
Diamond stayed involved in the "Saved by the Bell" franchise for a long time, having significant roles in "Saved by the Bell: The College Years" and "Saved by the Bell: The New Class," where he was a regular as Mr. Belding's assistant. He performed as a stand-up comedian in the 2000s and also appeared in "Celebrity Fit Club," causing some controversy due to his conflict with Kimberley Locke and Harvey Walden IV. The actor also generated headlines for releasing a sex tape in 2006 and suffering from legal issues that led to him being jailed. A fan of professional wrestling, Diamond also showed up in several ring events during his post "Saved by the Bell" career. He died in February 2021 after being diagnosed with lung cancer.
Tiffani Thiessen (Kelly Kapowski)
Kelly Kapowski, in many ways, seems like the perfect counterpart to Zack. Played by Tiffani Thiessen, she's the most popular girl at Bayside High, not to mention the head cheerleader and captain of various sports teams. Among the main six students, Kelly behaves the best and rarely finds herself in trouble of her own making. Zack pursues her throughout much of the show's run, and the pair date several times, but ultimately break up before the Season 4 finale. Raised by a hardworking but poor family, Kelly waitresses at the Max to earn extra money in later seasons.
Thiessen's first television role came in 1989, the same year she began on "Saved by the Bell." Almost immediately after the sitcom ended, she landed the role of Valerie Malone in the drama series "Beverly Hills, 90210." The 1990s also saw her star in several films, from "From Dusk Till Dawn 2: Texas Blood Money" to "Son in Law" and "Speedway Junky." By the early 2000s, Thiessen' had begun to transition to more serious roles and worked quite steadily. Among her many credits: "Fastlane," "White Collar," and, more recently, "Alexa & Katie." Starting in 2015, she also hosted a show called "Dinner at Tiffani's," which ran for several seasons and featured Thiessen cooking for friends and co-stars, including "Saved by the Bell" pals Mark-Paul Gosselaar, Elizabeth Berkeley, and Mario Lopez.
Mark-Paul Gosselaar (Zack Morris)
Zack Morris, portrayed by Mark-Paul Gosselaar, serves as the protagonist of "Saved by the Bell." The show largely revolves around Zack's actions and follows him, and he frequently breaks the fourth wall to talk directly with the audience. Doing so, he effectively freezes time to give his opinion about events happening in real time. A popular and handsome student, he dates many different girls during his years in school but usually gravitates toward Kelly. Zack also shares a healthy respect with Mr. Belding, despite the fact that they often clash.
Gosselaar returned to the franchise for "Saved by the Bell: The College Years" and later guest starred in "Saved by the Bell: The New Class" and the 2020 reboot. His award-winning performance in the sitcom led to him being cast in the film "Dead Man on Campus," and he later tackled a dramatic role in "NYPD Blue," playing Detective John Clark for several seasons. He also starred as Bash for four seasons in "Franklin & Bash" and appeared recently in "Pitch," The Passage," "Mixed-ish," and "Will Trent."