Whatever Happened To Lark Voorhies?

There is an entire generation of people who spent much of their adolescence watching "Saved by the Bell." They would wrap up their week of school only to turn on their televisions on Saturday morning and visit the colorful halls of Bayside High. You would be hard-pressed to find a child of the '90s that was not insanely jealous of The Max, the show's brightly colored diner hangout; or the Malibu Sands, a beach resort where the cast spent a summer working and causing mischief. But most iconic of all were the six teenage cast members meant to appear as an eclectic collection of relatable youths, despite being a group of popular rich kids living their best lives on the beaches of California — on and off screen.

After spending their most influential years in front of the camera, most of the "Saved by the Bell" crew grew up to have moderately successful careers. Zack (Mark-Paul Gosselaar), Kelly (Tiffani Thiessen), Slater (Mario Lopez), and Jessie (Elizabeth Berkley) each managed to find regular acting work after the franchise could no longer find reasons to keep them together. Meanwhile, Dustin Diamond, the show's resident nerd Screech, remained in the limelight for less positive reasons.

However, star Lark Voorhies, who played Lisa Turtle from the first episode, seemingly disappeared after the last bell rang. Keep reading to discover what happened to one of the show's most beloved cast members and find out what Voorhies is up to nowadays.