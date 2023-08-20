Whatever Happened To LARQ After Shark Tank?

California entrepreneur Justin Wang was looking to make a splash with his water bottle invention, LARQ. The product is a step up from typical filtered water bottles, as it not only purifies your water but also cleans the bottle through the use of a patented UV-C LED light that kills up to 99.99% of all leftover bacteria. The cleansing process lasts between one to three minutes, depending on the level of cleanliness users are looking for. This not only eliminates any potential harm from drinking contaminated water but also rids bottles of the odors often left behind after use.

After noticing the amount of reusable plastic water bottles his family was wasting, Wang began conceptualizing a superior alternative. LARQ'S co-founders helped develop their UV-C technology, and the company got its start in 2018, launching a Kickstarter campaign that blew up almost immediately, bringing in a staggering $1.4 million from over 12,000 backers on a goal of only $30,000. This, along with an even more successful Indiegogo campaign, shot LARQ into the record books as the largest crowd funded clean water initiative. This was followed by other campaigns on Kickstarter and Indiegogo for a water pitcher, each one proving to be equally fruitful.

Wang was proving the viability of his idea one sip at a time — but would it be enough to secure the deal of a lifetime on "Shark Tank?"