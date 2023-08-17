Strays Review: Please, Don't Let The Dogs Out

That isn't to say that there aren't good gags on their journey, but all of them appear reverse-engineered, like Perrault had ideas for some good dog puns and found ways to sneak them into a screenplay. It's telling that almost all of the best jokes are G- and PG-rated. The film is at its funniest when it's not trying hard to disgust — gags about dogs hating postmen or not being able to tell knock-knock jokes as they can't stop barking at the door are funny in ways that extended sequences of pooping or humping inanimate objects could never be.

There's a try-hardness to the gross-out set pieces here, with more thought given to how far the creative team can push an R-rating in its most deliberately disgusting sequences than anything in the way of gags — let alone what an audience can physically stomach before the laughs completely dry up and they head to the exit. The most tiresome trope of any American comedy is the sequence where the characters accidentally take drugs; the utilization of that trope here pushes events in such a dramatically dark direction, it played out to a genuinely stunned silence in my screening, with only one voice nervously laughing to cover up the sheer awkwardness of being in that room and watching it unfold.

Then there are the tired sex and genitalia jokes. It's repeatedly referenced that therapy dog Hunter has a big penis and — in a sequence stolen entirely from, of all places, "Tenacious D in the Pick of Destiny" — the audience is subject to watching a dog get an erection to try and hit an escape button to get out of the dog pound. This happens moments before a montage of dogs pooping everywhere. I thought it'd be funny to wear a polo shirt with a dog-themed pattern to my screening, but I left feeling like I needed to burn it.

Director Josh Greenbaum has said that roughly 95% of the movie uses real canine actors, with very little CGI. While leaving "Strays," I wondered if this would be much more palatable if it was an animated feature instead. Would the screenplay's gross-out sequences leave the right kind of bad taste if I wasn't concerned about seeing animals in peril or witnessing dogs being made to hump everything in sight for the benefit of our entertainment?

I have no doubt that the production carefully adhered to all protocol when using its animal performers, so my concerns with the film itself doesn't reflect on this in any way. For me, the prolonged nature of the peril we see real animals going through, all played for laughs, made me feel more uncomfortable than I expected, and I'm not even a dog owner. If you are one, avoid this like the plague.

"Strays" is released in theaters on Friday, August 18.

This piece was written during the 2023 WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes. Without the labor of the writers and actors currently on strike, the film being covered here wouldn't exist.