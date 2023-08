Strays Review: Please, Don't Let The Dogs Out

The problem comes entirely through translation, which is not so much a fault of director Josh Greenbaum — whose previous film, "Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar," might be the defining Hollywood comedy of this decade so far — as an inherent issue with this subject matter in general. A group of stray dogs going on a wild road trip, with several gags about abusive owners, dark side-effects from accidentally taking drugs, and the respective sizes of their penises may be funny when written down; seeing it acted out with real pets becomes deeply unpleasant very quickly. Even the best gross-out comedies can leave you needing a shower afterward — this is the first one that's ever left me feeling like I was implicated in a crime.

If you've seen the trailer, you've effectively seen an ever-so-slightly abbreviated version of the movie's opening 10 minutes. Here we're introduced to Reggie (voiced by Will Ferrell), a Border Terrier who is forcibly kept by an owner who doesn't want him (Doug, played by the ever-game Will Forte) simply to get back at an ex-girlfriend who discovered he was cheating. Doug is a repugnant figure, whom Forte brings to life with the same brand of mania that's animated his performances in several better projects, from "MacGruber" to various "I Think You Should Leave" sketches — he's the overgrown man-child he's frequently typecast as, albeit a darker variation of this role.

There's a casualness to his animal cruelty, to the point that when it's revealed he frequently leaves Reggie in a hot car with the windows rolled up later on, the film hopes we're now desensitized enough to regard this as a dark joke within a more introspective moment. The film affords no sympathy to Doug, but simply writing him as the most despicable iteration this character could possibly be — whose abuse of his pet dog is shown extensively from the opening minutes — makes finding any laughs around him near impossible, despite the best attempts of Forte. The whole gag here is that Reggie's naïveté leaves him thinking Doug is the best owner in the world, despite his obvious cruelty; even as it unambiguously shows him as a villain, the movie has a comic wavelength too cruel to properly acclimatize to.

After getting stranded in a city two hours away, Reggie befriends the scrappy Boston Terrier Bug (Jamie Foxx), who soon introduces him to therapy dog Hunter (Randall Park) and Australian Shepherd Maggie (Isla Fisher), all of whom are appalled by the treatment that he's suffered. Together, they hatch a revenge plan to head back to Doug's home and gnaw off his genitals, which is where "Strays" shows that it's painted itself into a corner. Make Doug's behavior less horrific from the offset and you make the comedy more appealing but its third act more disturbing; play it as dark as possible, and it becomes so unrelentingly miserable to watch that it's hard to cheer for a twisted moment of vengeance better suited to a Park Chan-wook film when it finally comes.