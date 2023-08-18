The Ending Of Blue Beetle Explained

Contains spoilers for "Blue Beetle"

Superhero movies have gotten so bogged down by the weight of franchise planning that it can be hard to remember what they used to look like. "Blue Beetle" remembers the old days — the time when comic book movies could just be fun adventures with simple but powerful messages. Thanks to some fantastic direction from Ángel Manuel Soto, a superb leading performance from "Cobra Kai" star Xolo Maridueña, and a stellar supporting ensemble, "Blue Beetle" is a triumph.

If you're sick of multiverses, time travel, tie-ins, cameos, and all the other baggage that comes with modern superhero movies, you'll be relieved by the simple joy at the heart of "Blue Beetle." It follows a winning formula: A bright, brave young protagonist stumbles into extraordinary circumstances, struggles to accept his new responsibility, but ultimately becomes the hero he needs to be.

One of the great things about "Blue Beetle" is that the hero's family has a leading role, too. This enjoyable DC flick is just as much about community and support as it is about individual heroism. The third act makes for an epic, chaotic, and satisfying finale, setting up a potential sequel and establishing Jaime Reyes as one of the most interesting movie superheroes currently working. Here's what you need to know about the ending of "Blue Beetle."