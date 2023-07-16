Who Is Carapax: The Blue Beetle Trailer's Big Armored Bad Guy Explained

The final trailer for DC's "Blue Beetle" is officially here, bringing with it an abundance of never-before-seen footage that is sure to get comic book fans even more excited for this highly anticipated superhero blockbuster. Where the film's first trailer focused on delivering exposition about the titular Blue Beetle, Jaime Reyes (Xolo Maridueña), this final trailer presents us with a much broader, much more exciting glimpse of everything the film has to offer.

Perhaps most importantly, this new trailer gives us our first in-depth look at one of the villains of "Blue Beetle," an armored brute named Carapax (Raoul Max Trujillo). Carapax appears frequently throughout the second half of the trailer; first ambushing Jaime on a bridge in a red, Blue Beetle-like exosuit, then returning for a later battle in a hulking set of armor with wings on the back.

This secondary behemoth of a suit appears to have the same shapeshifting abilities as the Blue Beetle himself, as we can see Carapax use those powers to create a spinning claw hand from thin air. Later, we also watch him duel Jaime in a warehouse, his claw now transformed into a sparking red chainsaw. Although Carapax is clearly set to be a heavy focus of "Blue Beetle," some of the more casual DC fans may be unfamiliar with this particular member of Blue Beetle's rogues gallery. Here's everything you need to know about Carapax, and his potential role in DC's "Blue Beetle."