Attack On Titan: The Video Game & 'Cruel' Reality That Inspired Hajime Isayama

The hook for what makes fans want to watch "Attack on Titan" has always been its horrific roots. While there have been stories of man-eating giants and titans for millennia, never has the concept been as terrifying as it is in Hajime Isayama's manga and the subsequent anime adaptation that followed.

Now, as the world waits to see what will happen in the final episode of "Attack on Titan," the show has never been bigger. As for Isayama himself, however, he explained to the BBC how he found the roots of the story in a few different places from earlier on in his life.

"I got the idea for 'Attack on Titan' from a computer game," Isayama recalled. "The whole universe was under attack from aliens. I thought if those monsters ate humans, that'd be pretty interesting. The cruelty of man-eating Titans," he mused. While the genesis of the idea for the massive franchise sounds like it was already there when Isayama was playing the game, which he doesn't name, it would ultimately be the design of the all-too-familiar titans that made this fictional world so terrifying.