The Ending Of Jack Explained

With the rise of streaming and the recent success of international films at the Academy Awards, movie fans across the globe have more choices than ever. But for every polished masterpiece like Bong Joon-ho's 2019 hit "Parasite" and S. S. Rajamouli's 2022 epic smash "RRR," there are hundreds of smaller but no less fascinating films out there waiting to be discovered. One such film is 2014's "Jack," which has its own connection to the recent trend of international films finding viewers and acclaim with American audiences.

Streaming services can provide a venue for global films old and new, and social media and the wider internet can provide a platform for discussion about them. Combined, our modern movie consumption practices mean that a low-profile film like "Jack" can become part of the cultural conversation years after its release. "Jack" might be harder to find than most (at least with subtitles), but it's getting buzz regardless and it's a rewarding watch for anyone who seeks it out.

This impressive debut feature from a filmmaker on the rise is competently made and thought provoking, but it isn't necessarily enjoyable. The film tells the harrowing story of a prepubescent boy stuck between an unstable home and the unfeeling state. With a sparse script, an abrupt ending, and many open-to-interpretation moments throughout, "Jack" leaves viewers feeling just as unsettled as its main character, somewhere between despair and hope. This is what happens to Jack (and his brother Manuel) and what it all means.