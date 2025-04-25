Conclave Ending Explained: What The Final Twist Means

Based on the novel by Robert Harris, "Conclave" was one of the best movies of 2024: a riveting political thriller about the pursuit of power, with the election at its center not for a president or a prime minster — but the pope.

"Conclave" follows Cardinal Thomas Lawrence (the iconic Ralph Fiennes in an Academy Award-nominated performance), a noble but conflicted dean of the College of Cardinals. When the pope dies of a heart attack, Lawrence is put in the unenviable position of leading the conclave that will determine his successor. Sequestered in the Sistine Chapel and unable to leave until the new pope is chosen, the cardinals wage an internal "holy war" of conflicting philosophies and hidden agendas. Ultimately, the judgment of the conclave will determine the future of the Roman Catholic Church, and possibly the world.

Bursting at the cassock seams with dramatic revelations and scalpel-sharp wit, it's not surprising that "Conclave" won the Academy Award for best adapted screenplay. Every character in "Conclave" has a secret — some more explosive than others. And as the elaborate plot unfolds, it can be difficult for viewers to follow all the threads, especially when the most important truth of all is revealed in the last 10 minutes. Here is what the final twist of "Conclave" means.