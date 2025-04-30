Is Conclave Based On A True Story? The Real-Life Inspiration Behind The Papal Election Movie

Naturally, some papal conclaves have been a little dramatic, but none have experienced suicide bombings, actual election interference, and the unveiling of secret love children. Yet, Robert Harris told Time that he was able to read what is allegedly a diary from an unnamed cardinal who participated in the conclave that elected Pope Benedict while researching his book, and one of his characters is loosely based on another unnamed real-life cardinal. "There was also a great liberal cardinal from Milan who was expected year after year to become the pope. He was always the favorite, but he only came third after the first ballot. That's the Stanley Tucci character in the movie and sets up the human drama, the man who's waited all his life only for it to slip away from him," Harris explained.

The twist ending is all fictional, of course, but it's worth noting that the general accuracy of "Conclave" seems to be right on the money. "The film gets a lot right. They tried to reproduce the mise-en-scene of the Vatican accurately," William Cavanaugh, a Catholic studies professor at DePaul University in Chicago, told The Associated Press. This is unsurprising, seeing as an on-set consultant was used to ensure that the film was as accurate as possible. Even some things that seem wrong are actually right — for example, a Vatican spokesman has confirmed that cardinals are allowed to pop out for smoke breaks during conclaves.

What does the film get wrong about the conclave process? Cardinal Vincent Benitez has been made a cardinal in pectore — done in secret by the previous pope before his death. This means he wouldn't be eligible to take part in the conclave, let alone be a possible electorate. Several characters also commit mortal sins that would get them excommunicated from any church, including Cardinal Lawrence, who breaks the seal of confession and gets away with it. But those small inaccuracies are definitely worth enduring for such a fun and dramatic film.