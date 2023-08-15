Whatever Happened To Numilk After Shark Tank?

Many people are making the switch from cow's milk to plant-based dairy products thanks to their many health benefits. In response to this growing trend, entrepreneurs Joe Savino and Ari Tolwin created Numilk, offering a new form of convenience for such consumers. The company produces a line of machines that make almond milk on demand. Customers can grab a reusable bottle, select their variety of milk from the machine, and have their drink made in almost no time. Their milk only contains a handful of ingredients, ensuring that their product is more pure and healthy than that of competitors.

Inspired by a similar product at Whole Foods that allowed customers to grind their own peanut butter, co-founder Ari Tolwin got to thinking about how to apply it to creating almond milk. "We could make plant-based milk that could be better for the environment and more delicious," Tolwin said in an interview with The Detroit Jewish News. "And we could do it in a way that was differentiated [by in-store shopping] to allow people to make fresh plant-based milks on location." With that concept, he and Savino started their company in 2018. Both individuals have backgrounds in food and beverage services, with Savino originally working in aviation catering and co-packing, while Tolwin once ran a maple water company that had nationwide distribution.

While they saw some success after launching in a New Jersey Whole Foods location, the duo was facing a set of problems that made it difficult to scale the business. Did "Shark Tank" provide a solution?