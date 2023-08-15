The Wes Anderson Avatar Trailer & Cast Are Unbelievable

Wes Anderson has always preferred to set his kitsch-core movies here on planet Earth, but a viral, AI-generated video imagines the director taking on a remake of James Cameron's space fantasy film "Avatar." Created by the previously obscure YouTube channel Curious Refuge, the video is a trailer for a fictional Anderson-helmed "Avatar," complete with the likes of Willem Dafoe, Tilda Swinton, and other erstwhile Anderson collaborators.

"In a distant corner of the universe," the opening voiceover declares, "lies an enchanting planet." Shortly, we learn that the movie is not named "Avatar," but rather the more Andersonian "The Peculiar Pandora Expedition." A series of perfectly symmetrical AI-generated shots follow. The vast extraterrestrial landscapes of Pandora are reimagined into twee mountains of pink mushrooms, while an AI version of Adrien Brody notes having discovered "allegorical references to 17th-century colonialism," making plain the subtext of "Avatar" in a way that only Wes Anderson — or AI — would be wont to do.

Generative AI such as that used to create the striking Anderson "Avatar" parody is the topic du-jour in the film and television industry as the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes were both precipitated partially by issues around the newly emerging technology. Major studios hope to use AI to draft scripts and scan actors' likenesses, practices the unions have vehemently opposed because of their potential to further undercut their working conditions. However, when it comes to making full-blown movies using nothing but AI, the "Avatar by Wes Anderson" video demonstrates the current technological limitations of so-called artificial intelligence.