Asteroid City Flips Wes Anderson's Meta Approach & Saves The Film

Long before "The Flash" would attempt to solve the last decade of chaos in Warner Bros.' DCEU, and even before Nick Fury would emerge from the shadows in Iron Man's mansion, there was a cinematic universe arguably more bizarre than any of those populated by superhumans in capes and tights. A universe of muted fantasy, of ordinary people moving through the banality of the extraordinary, and — above all else — a universe of storytellers. This was, and continues to be, the cinematic universe of Wes Anderson.

While films in a shared universe can be connected by plot events or lore (both of which are often changed even slightly to suit the needs of the present story being told), their concrete bonds come down to the characters that inhabit them. Rumblings of Quentin Tarantino's universe began largely with the creation of the Vega brothers, and even before that, Universal brought their horror catalog together when Frankenstein and Dracula met Abbott and Costello.

For Anderson's films, the one enigmatic character that connects the near entirety of his filmography is none other than the director himself.

Though we never see his body, he appears on screen through his unique use of color, his infamous planimetric staging, and the voices of his scripts' idiosyncratic characters — through choices so hyper-stylized and specific, they call unignorable attention to the man who conceived of them. In his films, Anderson is willfully alienated, his vivid specter surrounding and shaping the narrative like a gleefully omniscient puppet master. Yet in "Asteroid City," his new movie within a play about a play he wrote himself, Anderson plunges through several layers of metatext to join his cast and the audience at the center of this strange, intentionally confusing journey.