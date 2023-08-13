The Ending Of Sympathy For The Devil Explained

Contains spoilers for "Sympathy for the Devil"

In director Yuval Adler's film, "Sympathy for the Devil," the title asks you to have compassion for someone we don't normally extend compassion to. But who is the Devil and why should we have sympathy for him? This is just one of the questions embedded in the new movie starring Nicolas Cage as the Passenger and Joel Kinnaman as the driver he picks up at gunpoint. But there's much more to their stories than would appear at first glance.

In fact, while Kinnaman's David Chamberlain may look like a mild-mannered grade-school teacher, in reality, there's a lot going on beneath the surface. His wife is currently in labor with their third baby, and they're hoping that this one will live like their middle child, not die like their first. Also, David may be very different than his conservative exterior suggests ... and it's only a matter of time before his alter-ego comes out. Meanwhile, Cage's Passenger looks like a sideshow character, with his Kool-Aid-red hair, devil-like goatee, and shiny scarlet blazer — but he knows a whole lot more about David than he's letting on, and he's going after him for a very specific reason.

Together, the pair take a stunning trip across Las Vegas, but with many revelations coming fast and furious throughout the film, there are some that may have been missed. Here is the ending of "Sympathy for the Devil" explained.