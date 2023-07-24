Sympathy For The Devil Review: Sympathy For The Audience Is More Deserved

The main problem I have with the film is that it has a confusing tone that makes it hard to get a grip on how seriously you should take this situation. The two men in the car have tons of charisma but for very different reasons. Cage can have an unhinged quality that lends itself to making this kind of role ... well, kind of funny. While other people might deliver lines like "I'm your family emergency now" and "sit the f*** back down" with no irony, Cage delivers them with a hint of glee. There's menace to his delivery, too, but it's the glee that makes his character's mental state seemingly all the more precarious, while also bringing a zhuzh of life and verve to the proceedings.

Kinnaman, who's starred in shows like "Hanna" and "For All Mankind" and movies like "RoboCop" and "Suicide Squad," on the other hand, is all business. There isn't a hint of amusement or fun in his line readings, and that's further reinforced by his sober body language. Kinnaman knows how to do things efficiently and effectively, but he doesn't really know how to match Cage's joie de vivre. This makes their match-up a bit strange.

While Cage's Passenger may be a cold-blooded cop killer, he's also fun to watch. He might even make you laugh if you let him — he's that amusing in the role. Kinnaman's David, however, doesn't have even a little of what makes Cage watchable. While it's understandable as the one under duress that he would have the less flashy role, Kinnaman's so serious that this creates a clash of tones. Are we supposed to laugh at this situation, as Cage's performance suggests, or are we supposed to take it deadly seriously, as Kinnaman's performance would indicate? The movie doesn't pick a side, and so the confrontation between David and the Passenger goes from being amusing to being startlingly serious with not much in between.

This tonal indecisiveness is wearying. While without Cage the movie would likely be boring, with Cage it's amusing in a way no one may have intended. The director Yuval Adler may have been so taken with Cage's performance that he decided to go with it, but for the average viewer, throwing in a wildcard like Cage into the mix makes the story more difficult to get on top of.