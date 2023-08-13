What The Cast Of Chuck Is Doing Today
Don't freak out, but it's been over a decade since "Chuck" went off the air. After five hilarious seasons, the nerdy espionage dramedy has left a hole in fans' hearts as many wish for more. In case you forgot, the series centers around an IT genius named Chuck Bartowski (Zachary Levi) after he opens an email containing top-secret government information via a joint CIA-NSA program called "The Intersect." With the Intersect now in his brain, Chuck teams up with CIA superspy Sarah Walker (Yvonne Strahovski) and the NSA's Col. John Casey (Adam Baldwin) to save the world on a weekly basis.
While "Chuck" was on the air, cancelation constantly threatened the show. The series evaded NBC's chopping block on more than one occasion, only to return for a shortened fifth and final batch of episodes in the 2011-12 television season. But that isn't all, at least, we hope not. Since the series ended, star Zachary Levi has hinted that a possible "Chuck" continuation movie happen down the line. In 2020, the cast even got back together (albeit virtually) for a reunion to benefit Feeding America's COVID-19 Response Fund.
But what has the cast of "Chuck" been up to since the series finale? Well, for that, you'll have to read on...
Zachary Levi (Chuck Bartowski)
The show's star, Zachary Levi, played Chuck Bartowski, an unsuspecting Nerd Herder thrown head-first into the spy world. Working alongside Sarah Walker and John Casey, Chuck learns to become a spy under the alias of Charles Carmichael, all while hoping to return to his normal life. But as Chuck falls for Sarah, he also falls for the spy life and learns to become the best one he can be. By the series' end, Chuck and Sarah, now married, learn to balance their crazy world and thrive as a spy couple.
While on "Chuck," Zachary Levi also starred as Flynn Ryder in the Disney animated feature "Tangled" (as well as its subsequent continuations) and shortly after was inducted into the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Fandral, appearing in two of the four "Thor" movies. After "Chuck," Levi starred in "Heroes Reborn," a short-lived "Heroes" revival, and soon after appeared as the titular hero in "Shazam!," and later its sequel, making Levi one of the few to crossover between the MCU and the DCEU.
In the 2020s, Levi starred in "American Underdog," which told the story of St. Louis Rams quarterback Kurt Warner, and appeared on Amazon Prime's "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" as Dr. Benjamin Ettenberg. But apart from acting, Levi began NerdHQ in 2011, which became a non-profit dedicated to raising awareness for mental health as a supplement to the annual San Diego Comic-Con. In 2020, he published his memoir, "Radical Love: Learning to Accept Yourself and Others."
Yvonne Strahovski (Sarah Walker)
From the moment Sarah Walker walked into the Buy More, Chuck fell in love. And it's no wonder considering that Sarah is a super-spy able to take out her enemies with nothing more than a pencil. Though Sarah struggled to let her guard down, Chuck manages to break through and find the woman behind the spy. Over time, Sarah recognizes that, though she loves the spy life, all she wants deep down is something more normal. In the final season, Sarah's memories are taken from her, but Chuck fights hard for his wife, ending the series by telling her their story on the beach.
Though "Chuck" jumpstarted Yvonne Strahovski's career, she gained even more notoriety upon appearing as Hannah McKay on the Showtime series "Dexter." Following that series, Strahovski played main roles on "24: Live Another Day," "The Astronaut Wives Club," and in Amazon's Western pilot "Edge," which was sadly passed on. But it worked out for the best, freeing her up to play Serena Joy Waterford on "The Handmaid's Tale." In addition, Strahovski starred in the Australian drama "Stateless," which can be found on Netflix.
On the feature side, Strahovksi landed co-lead roles in movies like "I, Frankenstein," "Manhattan Night," "The Predator," and "The Tomorrow War," and starred in the indie slasher "He's Out There." Reuniting with Zachary Levi, she even lent her vocal talents to a few episodes of "Tangled: The Series."
Adam Baldwin (Col. John Casey)
Born Alex Coburn, the secret agent known later as John Casey gave up everything in service of his country. Eventually, he worked his way up to the rank of colonel as a member of Operation Bartowski while working alongside Chuck and Sarah. Casey is the closest a human being can get to being a military tank, and even after being disavowed by his country, continues as a professional spy in the private sector. Perfectly embodied by Adam Baldwin, Casey is a vital member of Chuck's team and the most loyal of Ronald Reagan supporters.
Following "Chuck," Adam Baldwin landed a few guest spots on television before being cast as Mike Slattery on TNT's post-apocalyptic military series, "The Last Ship." The series ran for a number of seasons before ending in 2018. In the meantime, Baldwin voiced a number of superheroes on animated projects like "Superman: Doomsday," "Beware the Batman," "Hulk and the Agents of S.M.A.S.H.," and the "Guardians of the Galaxy" animated series before hosting a number of episodes of the firearm-themed "GunnyTime."
In 2019, Baldwin played historic lawman Bob Olinger opposite Ethan Hawke in Vincent D'Onofrio's Western, "The Kid," and in 2021, he reunited with Zachary Levi for "American Underdog." The actor also lends his voice to a number of video game franchises, including the "Mass Effect" series.
Joshua Gomez (Morgan Grimes)
As Chuck's best friend, Morgan Grimes (Joshua Gomez) is the keeper of all Bartowski history. At first, this was relegated simply to Chuck's childhood and status at the Buy More, but as the series continues, Morgan is brought into the CIA fold and becomes a spy himself. Though not as spy-savvy as the rest of the team, Morgan proves himself fearless in the face of danger and fiercely loyal to his friends. Even after his brief time as the Intersect, Morgan remains an invaluable member of Team Bartowski and the biggest cheerleader for our titular hero.
Of course, no one could've played Morgan Grimes quite like Joshua Gomez, and throughout the series, the actor made us wonder why he hasn't been in more since. Following "Chuck," Gomez has appeared as a guest star in a number of TV shows, including "Castle" and "Lucifer," and also showed up in the 2014 film "Force of Extinction," alongside Steven Seagal, Ving Rhames, and Danny Trejo. Most recently, he can be seen in 2023 episodes of the FXX sitcom "Dave" and the Starz series "Minx." In addition to acting, Gomez also makes his own music, which is available on Spotify.
Sarah Lancaster (Ellie Bartowski-Woodcomb)
Chuck's older sister, Dr. Ellie Bartowski-Woodcomb (Sarah Lancaster), has always looked out for her younger brother. After their mother left them when they were young, and their father years later, Ellie has always felt responsible for Chuck. When the series begins, Chuck lives with Ellie and her boyfriend, Devon (Ryan McPartlin), though Ellie constantly pushes him to move on with his life post-breakup. Eventually, Ellie is brought into the spy world herself and aids her brother on his quest to become a better spy.
Following "Chuck," Sarah Lancaster starred in a number of TV movies, generally released by the Hallmark Channel, before landing guest roles on shows like "Revenge" and "Code Black." In 2014, Lancaster played Raven Moreau for a number of episodes on "Witches of East End," her last long-running role on television since "Chuck." But Lancaster hasn't limited herself to being in front of the camera. In 2019, her first feature as a writer-director, "Josie & Jack," was released. A tragic drama, the film was based on the Kelly Braffet novel of the same name.
Ryan McPartlin (Devon 'Captain Awesome' Woodcomb)
Originally introduced as Ellie's boyfriend, Dr. Devon Woodcomb, aka Captain Awesome, becomes so much more. The first person to learn about Chuck's secret life, Awesome helps his eventual brother-in-law conceal the truth from Ellie, even joining him on a mission or two. Eventually, though, the lies become too much for Awesome to handle, and he sticks to Ellie's side, later helping her keep her own secrets from Chuck. In the final seasons, Devon proves himself to be not just an awesome husband, but also an awesome dad.
Following "Chuck," Ryan McPartlin has kept himself busy with guest appearances and recurring roles. Roles on "Heart of Dixie," "Mystery Girls," "Devious Maids," and the short-lived "Sequestered" all forwarded the actor's career until he was cast as Patrick McKenna in the Spectrum Original "L.A.'s Finest." Appearing in 24 episodes of the series, the show was sadly canceled after its second season. Nevertheless, McPartlin is still going strong, making a name for himself in a number of TV movies, including "The Holiday Fix-Up" and "Cut, Color, Murder," on which he is also credited as an executive producer.
Mark Christopher Lawrence (Big Mike)
Mark Christopher Lawrence may be best known for his role as Big Mike on "Chuck," the former Manager turned Assistant Manager of the Buy More. As Chuck continues his CIA exploits, Big Mike becomes more integral to the series, becoming the eventual stepfather to Morgan and the show's official Subway spokesperson. Going from deadbeat boss to surrogate father, Big Mike might've changed the most from the pilot to the finale, and always for the better.
A longtime character actor and comedian, Mark Christopher Lawrence is one of the best parts of "Chuck," and since the show ended in 2012, he's kept himself busy. Appearing in episodes of "Glee," "Good Luck Charlie," "Kirby Buckets," "Malibu Dan the Family Man," and "All The Queen's Men," MCL continues to delight any time he's on screen. In 2023, he was featured in the comedy "Roll With In" and starred in the sci-fi thriller mini-series "Fragment: Oblivion."
Aside from his narrative work, MCL fights on as a comic, appearing in "Chain Comedy Hour," "Dry Bar Comedy," and as an executive producer of "Pure Comedy." In addition, he executive produced the short film "$TACK$," in which he also starred.
Vik Sahay (Lester Patel)
The brains behind the "Jeffster" machine, Lester Patel has worn a number of different hats during his time at the Buy More, but none more exciting than as an indie rock star. Brought to life by Vik Sahay, Lester might not be the most trustworthy or the most loyal, but he's certainly one of the most entertaining members of the Nerd Herd. Just make sure you steer clear and keep any stray cash hidden.
Following his tenure as Lester, Vik Sahay found roles in a number of sex comedies such as "American Reunion" and "My Awkward Sexual Adventure," network dramas like "Bone" and "NCIS," and even landed a guest spot on "The X-Files" revival. Like some of his other co-stars, Sahay even appeared in the MCU, specifically as a Hero Torfan in "Captain Marvel." In 2019, Sahay played Ashan in "The Infiltrators" and landed the recurring role of Tarquin on the AMC dramedy "Lodge 49." In 2023, Sahay is set to appear in the Indian-centric supernatural horror "It Lives Inside."
Scott Krinsky (Jeff Barnes)
The other half of the "Jeffster" power duo, Jeff Barnes has been at the Buy More for as long as he can remember (and probably even longer than that). None other than Scott Krinsky could've played Jeff, who ranges from drunk and stoned to surprisingly thoughtful — especially when video montages are considered. One thing's clear though, this one-time Missile Command champion is as much a part of the Buy More as anyone else, even if he's not sure where or who he is.
While no role might ever compare to that of Jeff, Scott Krinsky continues to perform. Be it roles in the Steve Jobs biopic "Jobs," the stylistic drama "Tangerine," or the strange romantic comedy "Andover," he proves himself an acquired taste we need more of. As far as television is concerned, the actor hasn't done much TV work since "Chuck," though he's appeared in episodes of "A Cannibal's Handshake," "Togetherness," and "Maron." In addition to his filmography, Krinsky performs on stage, oil paints, and still makes audiences laugh as a stand-up comedian.
Bonita Friedericy (Gen. Diane Beckman)
For most of "Chuck," Bonita Friedericy's General Diane Beckman spent her days behind a desk in Washington D.C., far away from Chuck and his team. But every once in a while, General Beckman made her way to Los Angeles and fought to keep Operation Bartowski from its eventual end. Once a sitting plot device, Beckman became a character of her own as "Chuck" went on, making herself more integral to Chuck and his team than we initially thought.
After "Chuck," Bonita Friedericy guested on "Castle," "Justified," "Heart of Dixie," and a number of other productions before landing the recurring role of Helva Schmidt on the Michael Rosenbaum-led dramedy, "Impastor." From there, she continued with the clerical theme by playing Terri Loach in a number of episodes of "Preacher" before heading to BYUTV to play Nana on "Dwight in Shining Armor." In the 2020s, Friedericy played another Terri on "Chicago Med," voiced Glenda on the podcast series "Catchers," and appeared on "9-1-1: Lone Star," among other projects. There's just no keeping a good actress down.
Julia Ling (Anna Wu)
The only series regular not to stick with "Chuck" through its entirety, Julia Ling's Anna Wu started off as a Nerd Herder and eventual love interest for Morgan Grimes before developing into a multi-faceted character of her own. Fierce, frightening, and a surprisingly good fighter (no wonder Casey wanted to recruit her to the NSA), Anna made herself a force to be reckoned with. But, after dumping Morgan off-screen, Anna left the series following its second season, only returning for a single episode in Season 3. And even then, it felt more like a courtesy.
Following her exit from "Chuck," Julia Ling has had a strange career. Appearing in a number of features such as "Love Sick Diaries," the awkward "Dynamite Swine," and "Tell Me How I Die," Ling also played the titular character in (and wrote, and produced) the short-lived "Tactical Girl." Sadly, it didn't last. Afterward, Ling tackled some music videos, video games, and short films as both an actress and producer — including one called "Chuck's Apartment," no relation — before appearing on "Tomorrow, I'll Be Someone Else's Girlfriend" in 2022.
In 2020, she appeared as herself on the semi-satirical "The George Lucas Talk Show," where she rejoined cast members from "Studio 60 on the Sunset Strip" to reminisce about the short-lived Aaron Sorkin series.
Matt Bomer (Bryce Larkin)
The catalyst for the events of the entire series, Bryce Larkin is the first spy we meet on "Chuck," as he steals the Intersect from the US government, sending it to Chuck for safekeeping. Our titular hero's best friend from college, Bryce seemingly betrayed Chuck five years prior to the series, making them sworn enemies by the time the show starts. Thankfully, the two come around (after all, Chuck is Bryce's only real friend) and even after fighting over Sarah, they manage to end things on good terms before Bryce's ultimate demise at the end of Season 2.
Following his death on "Chuck," Matthew Bomer moved to the USA Network to play Neal Caffrey on "White Collar." Afterward, Bomer appeared in two seasons of the "American Horror Story" universe and headlined the short-lived "The Last Tycoon," based on the unfinished F. Scott Fitzgerald novel of the same name. With a long track record of voicing superheroes, Bomer played Superman in "Superman: Unbound," The Flash in "Justice Society: World War II" and "Legion of Super-Heroes," and Negative-Man in the Max Originals "Titans" and "Doom Patrol."
Additionally, Bomer has appeared in all three "Magic Mike" movies, "The Nice Guys," "The Magnificent Seven," and a number of independent features. Also a stage performer, Bomer really gets around.
Brandon Routh (Daniel Shaw)
Chuck's greatest enemy was once one of his closest allies. By Season 3, Brandon Routh frightened viewers as Daniel Shaw, a CIA agent eventually turned by The Ring, an evil spy organization building itself Deep State-style within the US government. Betraying Chuck and his team, Shaw gains an Intersect of his own and uses it to try to tear our hero's life apart. Thankfully, Chuck and Sarah prevail and defeat Shaw on a number of occasions before the series came to a final close.
Following his time as Superman in "Superman Returns," Brandon Routh migrated from film to television. Though "Scott Pilgrim vs the World" and "Dylan Dog: Dead of Night" were released during his time on "Chuck," he continued to attach himself to TV roles on shows like "Partners" and "Chosen." In 2014, Routh's big TV breakthrough came by playing another DC Comics superhero, Ray Palmer, aka the Atom, a character he first played on "Arrow" before graduating to the main cast on "DC's Legends of Tomorrow."
During his time with the Arrowverse, Routh even reprised his role as Superman, bringing his career full circle. Since then, he has appeared sparingly on television, though he's been spotted on shows like "The Rookie" and the "Quantum Leap" reboot.