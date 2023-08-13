What The Cast Of Chuck Is Doing Today

Don't freak out, but it's been over a decade since "Chuck" went off the air. After five hilarious seasons, the nerdy espionage dramedy has left a hole in fans' hearts as many wish for more. In case you forgot, the series centers around an IT genius named Chuck Bartowski (Zachary Levi) after he opens an email containing top-secret government information via a joint CIA-NSA program called "The Intersect." With the Intersect now in his brain, Chuck teams up with CIA superspy Sarah Walker (Yvonne Strahovski) and the NSA's Col. John Casey (Adam Baldwin) to save the world on a weekly basis.

While "Chuck" was on the air, cancelation constantly threatened the show. The series evaded NBC's chopping block on more than one occasion, only to return for a shortened fifth and final batch of episodes in the 2011-12 television season. But that isn't all, at least, we hope not. Since the series ended, star Zachary Levi has hinted that a possible "Chuck" continuation movie happen down the line. In 2020, the cast even got back together (albeit virtually) for a reunion to benefit Feeding America's COVID-19 Response Fund.

But what has the cast of "Chuck" been up to since the series finale? Well, for that, you'll have to read on...