The Last Voyage Of The Demeter Sinks At The Box Office During Opening Weekend

"The Last Voyage of the Demeter" is floundering at the box office.

The summer box office has been relatively healthy for a diverse array of films. Superhero spectacles "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3" and "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse" have managed to claim top spots at the box office alongside unlikely favorites like "Barbie" and "Oppenheimer." Even horror films such as "Insidious: The Red Door" and "Talk To Me" have managed to soar during the crowded months. One summer hopeful was "The Last Voyage of the Demeter," a throwback horror flick based on an early chapter from Bram Stroker's "Dracula."

Early reactions to the film's first teaser were positive, with horror fans speculating that "The Last Voyage of the Demeter" could be a prestige vampire classic. Despite an impressive cast, which includes Corey Hawkins and David Dastmalchian, the Dracula flick failed to make much of an impression with critics. /Film writer Chris Evangelista was mixed on the film, praising it for its performances and creature design, but critical of its narrative woes and lack of thrills. "I don't know if I'd call this a memorable take on Dracula, but as a simple little monster movie with plenty of atmosphere, it does the trick," Evangelista wrote, awarding the film a 6/10. Audiences were mostly unreceptive as well, giving the Universal Pictures horror flick a B- CinemaScore.

Mixed reviews and poor word of mouth have forced "The Last Voyage of the Demeter" to sink at the box office, with its opening weekend haul estimated to be $6.5 million, per The Hollywood Reporter. While numbers can shift as the weekend progresses, it's expected that "The Last Voyage of the Demeter" will debut at the number five spot at the box office, making this Dracula outing dead on arrival.