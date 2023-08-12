The Last Voyage Of The Demeter - Horror Directors Who Almost Helmed The Vampire Film

Contains spoilers for "The Last Voyage of the Demeter"

Horror movies are all the more terrifying when the characters are in a place they literally can't escape from. "Alien" used this lesson well, but "The Last Voyage of the Demeter" gives it a 19th-century twist by showing what would happen if a crew found themselves on a ship in the middle of the ocean with Dracula (Javier Botet). It's a terrifyingly thrilling concept, but it's been an arduous journey bringing this script to the big screen.

Looper attended a Q&A featuring director André Øvredal as well as producers Mike Medavoy and Bradley J. Fischer. During the conversation, they mentioned how they first tried to get this film off the ground 21 years ago. A lot has changed since then, with the script going through changes over the years. And there were numerous directors attached at various points. Some of the ones mentioned include Robert Schwentke ("RED"), Marcus Nispel (2009's "Friday the 13th"), David Slade ("30 Days of Night"), Neil Marshall ("The Descent"), Patrick Tatopoulos (creature designer for "Trick 'r Treat"), and Stefan Ruzowitzky ("The Counterfeiters").

But arguably, the biggest name that was attached to "The Last Voyage of the Demeter" at one point was Guillermo del Toro ("Pan's Labyrinth"). He ultimately had to pass, but he recommended Øvredal for the job, who brought the project to fruition.