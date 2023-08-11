The Last Voyage Of The Demeter: Every Change From Bram Stoker's Dracula You Missed

Contains spoilers for "The Last Voyage of the Demeter"



A new interpretation of Bram Stoker's seminal classic, "Dracula," is here, and it's unlike any other adaptation to date. This film specifically focuses on a single chapter from the 1897 novel — "The Captain's Log." It follows a doomed crew sailing from Transylvania to London, unknowingly harboring Dracula, played by Javier Botet, who emerges at night to wreak havoc and send the sailors into madness. While it's a single chapter of the main "Dracula" story, it's the main course here as the sailors are trapped at sea with a monster.

Of course, adapting one chapter into a two-hour film requires some alterations and additions. Several liberties were taken with the source material, particularly when it comes to the characters. As evidenced by the chapter's title, "The Captain's Log" is primarily formatted with dates and explanations of the strange occurrences that take place on the Demeter before it arrives in London. The characters are fleshed out, and some are added for greater dramatic flair. Most notably, Clemens (Corey Hawkins) is an original addition who comes aboard the ship as a doctor. He's the only one who makes it to London with Dracula. He may not be in the book, but the film sets him up to appear in future installments should they transpire.

Anna (Aisling Franciosi) is another original addition as the sole woman on the Demeter. She's an unwitting stowaway given to Dracula as a food source for the journey but eventually conspires with the crew to attempt to stop the vampire. But a few new characters aren't the only changes made from the source material.