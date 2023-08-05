Barbie & Oppenheimer Lead AMC Theaters To Best Week In 103-Year History

Thanks to the twin successes of "Barbie" and "Oppenheimer," theater chain AMC surged to its highest-earning week in the company's 103 years of history. Both films were buoyed by the amusing and unlikely Barbenheimer phenomenon, which encouraged moviegoers to see both films. Meanwhile, "Barbie" proved itself to be the blockbuster of the summer, pulling in $824 million at the worldwide box office as of this writing, nearly half of which was earned domestically. All of that added up to a sorely needed week of constant ticket and concessions sales for AMC.

In a statement on Sunday, AMC announced its "best week ever" in terms of admissions revenue occurred from July 21 through 27, setting both a global and domestic record for the company. Additionally, the company claims the weekend of July 20-23 was its busiest weekend since the reopening of theaters after they were shuttered by the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. Crowds surged into packed auditoriums, with the Week 2 momentum of "Barbie" proving particularly groundbreaking.

AMC, in particular, was hit hard by the closures of its theaters during the early months of the pandemic. The company nearly declared bankruptcy before it emerged, puzzlingly, as a "meme stock" in 2021. But just as the light at the end of the tunnel seems brightest, a new shadow has fallen over the film industry.