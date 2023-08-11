How Fight Club Led To Brad Pitt's Highest Grossing Role (That Lasted Two Seconds)

Brad Pitt is one of the most recognizable actors in Hollywood, but his highest-grossing film is one in which he barely appears and in which barely anyone noticed him. According to Pitt, he took the role because the film's director is an old friend from his "Fight Club" days.

It turns out that Pitt's highest-grossing movie is "Deadpool 2," in which he plays the role of Vanisher, a superhero whose power is invisibility. Of course, that means Pitt never appears in the film until the moment Vanisher dies by electrocution on a telephone wire, revealing his actual form. Pitt's involvement with the film was unadvertised, meaning the incredibly brief appearance of the mega-star came as a complete surprise to audiences in theaters, enhancing the joke even further.

The audacity of the joke is, of course, that a massive, A-list star who most productions would be thrilled to land is reduced to a two-second sight gag. But Pitt agreed to take the gig regardless. As he explained to BBC Radio 1 in August 2022, he and "Deadpool 2" director David Leitch have a friendship that goes back to the '90s.

"Dave's an old friend of mine," Pitt explained. "In fact ... he was my stunt double, starting with 'Fight Club' and all the way up until about [2004]. And then he went off and became a really good director, which is rare. Rare!"