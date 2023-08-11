How Fight Club Led To Brad Pitt's Highest Grossing Role (That Lasted Two Seconds)
Brad Pitt is one of the most recognizable actors in Hollywood, but his highest-grossing film is one in which he barely appears and in which barely anyone noticed him. According to Pitt, he took the role because the film's director is an old friend from his "Fight Club" days.
It turns out that Pitt's highest-grossing movie is "Deadpool 2," in which he plays the role of Vanisher, a superhero whose power is invisibility. Of course, that means Pitt never appears in the film until the moment Vanisher dies by electrocution on a telephone wire, revealing his actual form. Pitt's involvement with the film was unadvertised, meaning the incredibly brief appearance of the mega-star came as a complete surprise to audiences in theaters, enhancing the joke even further.
The audacity of the joke is, of course, that a massive, A-list star who most productions would be thrilled to land is reduced to a two-second sight gag. But Pitt agreed to take the gig regardless. As he explained to BBC Radio 1 in August 2022, he and "Deadpool 2" director David Leitch have a friendship that goes back to the '90s.
"Dave's an old friend of mine," Pitt explained. "In fact ... he was my stunt double, starting with 'Fight Club' and all the way up until about [2004]. And then he went off and became a really good director, which is rare. Rare!"
Bratt Pitt's relationship with Deadpool 2's director spans decades
Today, David Leitch is best known as the director of adrenaline-pumping action films like "Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw," "Atomic Blonde," and "Deadpool 2." But his journey to the director's chair carved an oblique path through Hollywood that began when he worked as a stunt double. Leitch first worked with Pitt when he did stunt work for "Fight Club," in which Pitt starred as Tyler Durden. Their careers diverged, but lately, Leitch's friendship with Pitt has come full circle and the two have begun working together once more, this time with Leitch calling the shots.
"He was my stunt double on 'Fight Club' [when] we met," Pitt told The Hollywood Reporter during a press event for his film "Bullet Train," which was directed by Leitch. "And he trained me for those fights. And in a way, he's helping me develop the [Tyler Durden] character. And now, he's a director with his own voice and own vernacular and I'm serving him. He's the boss. So there was, like, a beautiful symmetry for two old friends."
In a conversation with Leitch for Brut America, Pitt noted that the two first met during fight rehearsal on "Fight Club." After that, Leitch worked as a stunt coordinator, a second unit director, and finally began directing his own films. He brought Pitt in for his two-second role on "Deadpool 2," and then for a full film with "Bullet Train."
"Our fates took us in different places and then they ended up bringing us back together," Leitch said.