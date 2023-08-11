Criminal Minds: Paget Brewster Claims Netflix Pays Pennies For Residuals

A major point of contention within the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes comes down to fairer residuals for shows and movies on streaming platforms. With syndication and reruns on regular cable, actors and writers could make a decent amount of money if they were on a hit show from residuals alone. However, streaming services hiding much of their data means a lot of people have received fractions of what they would typically get from viewers going back to watch old episodes of their favorite TV shows.

Paget Brewster, who's credited with over 200 episodes of "Criminal Minds," is the latest actor to speak out about this injustice. Brewster took to Twitter to respond to a fan who misses behind-the-scenes photos from "Criminal Minds: Evolution," stating, "Being paid pennies by Netflix and $990 a year TOTAL for all 70+ Foreign Countries hurts us. Some of us lost our health insurance from no residuals. We had to strike. And I pray the [AMPTP] won't starve us all out."

Getting just under $1,000 a year for "Criminal Minds" residuals from Netflix is shocking. There are hundreds of episodes of the show that stream all over the globe, and the series was popular enough to have a 16th season, subtitled "Evolution." The studios and streaming services continue to profit from other people's work while leaving the actors and writers, who are the people fans tune in to see, out to dry. And it's another reminder of how essential the strikes are and why SAG-AFTRA and WGA should hold out for the best deal possible.